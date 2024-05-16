Quaint period home at the edge of Lough Foyle with eco glamping business for €365,000

Address : Shore House, Ture, Muff, Co Donegal Price : €365,000 Agent : Savills

The vendors of this offering known as Shore House in Muff, Co Donegal, describe what they purchased in 2016 as “having needed 100 per cent restoration, including the foundations”. They describe how it “had cattle-feed bags acting as a damp-proof course”, so essentially they had to restore it from the earth up.

Dating from 1895, what was a three-bedroom house is now a home with two much larger bedrooms alongside a bathroom upstairs, extending to 134sq m (1,422sq ft) in total. Downstairs are a family room, a winter sittingroom (with a stove), a summer sittingroom, along with a kitchen and utility room.

As with all old houses, there’s always a bit of history attached, and its position at the edge of Lough Foyle on the border between Donegal and Northern Ireland means it has seen quite a bit over the course of its 129-year existence.

According to its owners, it was once used base for smuggling alcohol up Lough Foyle: “What is now our sittingroom was used as a holding room to store kegs of beer and local publicans from all over would come here to buy it tax and duty free.”

It had lain empty for more than a decade while the couple searched for a home: “We had made a pretend pot to manifest our dreams and send it to the universe. What we asked for was an old house to do up; to live down a lane, be near the sea and have lots of native trees.” Within 18 months, the universe appeared to respond as they found Shore House on the banks of Lough Foyle, and every box on their wish list was ticked.

After renovating they embarked on establishing an eco-glamping business which is also included in the asking price of €365,000, selling through Savills.

Set well back from the house, four glamping pods sleep three to four adults per night, and they operated a no-child policy so those visiting this secluded part of the world could just hear birdsong and the sounds of the water – where old oyster beds provide interesting walks at low tide.

In addition there’s a shebeen, where guests can hang out, bring their own beer and have a game of pool. Then there’s the Wee Céili House, where there’s room for a jig or warmth from a roaring fire after long coastal walks. Water is from its own private well that has an expensive filtration treatment system, and there’s also a second kitchen and bathroom area for guests.

In terms of recreation, there’s a whole shoreline to discover and the house lies opposite the local GAA pitch. On site there’s a hot tub, an infrared sauna and an ice bath modelled from old whiskey barrels. Then there are meandering fairy walks through native plants and trees, in addition to an “energy well”, where guests can let any negative feelings go. Though it appears to be a long way from anywhere, Muff Village is a 25-minute walk (or five minutes to the local pub), and the brand new Greenway from Derry passes close to the property, so it could be used as a stop-off point for cyclists.

The owners are moving for health reasons to warmer climes having enjoyed their home for almost two decades. While they did undertake a full restoration, the Ber rating remains an F, so this will need addressing in this otherwise special offering on the remote shores of Lough Foyle.