Four homes for €350,000 in Dublin, Limerick and Kildare

Kilcurly Lodge, Adare, Co Limerick

This three-bed cottage-style home comes to the market in excellent condition, both inside and out. It occupies a site of 0.35 acres of well-manicured lawns and gardens with views over rolling green fields from the back garden.

Extending to 102sq m with a C1 Ber, this property features a contemporary kitchen-diningroom, with light-grey units, wood effect counters and a white metro-tile splashback. As well as a livingroom, three double bedrooms and a utility room, there is a well-fitted out home office in the loft, with wall panelling and a nook for a desk by the window.

While providing an idyllic country setting, Kilcurly Lodge is just 5km from the picturesque village of Adare and about a 250-minute drive from Limerick city. It is on the market through Murphy Gubbins Auctioneers, seeking €345,000.

76 Waterside Court is less than a 10-minute drive from Malahide beach

76 Waterside Court, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

This B3-rated three-bed duplex comes to the market in Malahide, less than a 10-minute drive from Malahide beach and the train station, which provides 30-minute services into Dublin city centre.

Measuring 100sq m, the property consists of a kitchen-diningroom – off which is a balcony – a livingroom and a guest loo on the first floor with two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, an en suite and the main bathroom on the second floor.

The property has a parking space, and there is visitor parking available. It is for sale through Brock Delappe Estate Agents, seeking €350,000.

2 Meadowbrook Court has well-presented interiors

2 Meadowbrook Court, Maynooth, Co Kildare

This three-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market in Maynooth, seeking €325,000 through Brant Higgins Estate Agents. It is about a 25-minute walk from Maynooth University and 15 minutes from Maynooth train station, which provides regular services to Dublin city centre (taking about 50 minutes).

The interior of the property is well presented with a livingroom and a guest loo to the front of the ground floor and a fresh kitchen-diner to the rear with white wooden units and a white tiled splashback. The dining space opens out to the low-maintenance back garden, featuring paving and loose stone as well as two sheds. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, a single room and the main bathroom. It has a D Ber, which a new owner may look to improve.

Larkspur Hall apartment is small but in pristine condition

9 Larkspur Hall, Levmoss Park, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

This one-bedroom corner-unit apartment comes to the market in pristine condition within the Gallops development in Leopardstown. Located on the second floor, it has a small floor area of 50sq m but is well laid out with a B2 Ber rating. It would likely suit a single person or someone looking to downsize from a larger home.

It consists of a kitchen-living-diningroom with a balcony, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a utility space. Larkspur Hall is part of the Levmoss and Mimosa development at the Gallops, built by Park Developments, and is set in landscaped gardens with open green areas, mature trees and offers views towards the Dublin Mountains. Number 9 Lakspur Hall is on the market through Morrison Estates, seeking €350,000.