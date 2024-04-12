What will €295,000 buy in France, Portugal, the UK, Canada and Sligo?

This recently restored four-bedroom townhouse at 49 John Street, with its own off-street private parking behind secure gated access, has lovely interiors. It is laid out over three floors with 101sq m (1,087sq ft) of living space and has a Ber of C3 and a private rear courtyard with an outbuilding that could be converted to further accommodation, and lots amenities on its doorstep.

Price €295,000

Agent DNG Flanagan Ford

Portugal: Algarve

This two-bedroom house dating from 1937 lies in the popular Portuguese market town of Loule, a 20-minute drive from Faro airport. It extends to 80sq m, has an open-plan living and kitchen area, and the rooftop space is versatile as it offers a place to sunbathe and dine. There is a small pool in the garden – which has a 72sq m terrace – and the unit is close to all amenities in this typical Algarve village.

Price €298,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

England: Manchester

Designed by award-winning architects with 12 luxury townhouses at ground level and 345 one- and two-bedroom apartments above, this iconic tower has superb views of the city. With full-height windows also allowing views to the Peak District National Park, this one-bedroom unit measuring 41sq m (441sq ft) shares an abundance of communal facilities including a swimming pool, gym, spa and green spaces including sky gardens and allotments.

Price £255,745/€298,112

Agent spotblue.com

France: Saint-Étienne-de-Villeréal

Situated on almost two acres on the border of the Dordogne region, this pretty house and barn has a large garden and lies just 30 minutes from Bergerac airport. Extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft) with two bedrooms, it retains many period features including its original dovecote – where the second bedroom is located – along with original tiling and beams.

Price €296,000

Agent maisonssud.com

Canada: Quebec

This two-storey townhouse dating from 2003 is the perfect ski home, as the three-bedroom house is just steps away from the Mont Chantecler slopes in the St Adele region, which is heavily reliant on ski tourism. The 163sq m (1,755sq ft) property is in pristine condition, has 9ft ceilings, heated floors and benefits from a private path towards the ski hill behind it, while it also has storage units to the rear for storage, and four car spaces out front.

Price CA$425,000/€288,790

Agent sothebysrealty.com