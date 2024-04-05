What will €310,000 buy in Spain, Sweden, France, Mexico and Waterford?

Ireland: Dunmore East

This three-bedroom apartment is on the ground floor of a detached nine-bay three-storey house, which dates from 1820 and was a convent and hotel in a past life along with its initial purpose of being a seaside villa for the Marquis of Waterford. It retains much of its classical detailing, such as tall ceilings and lovely sash windows that offer views of the harbour and Hook Head. The Ber-exempt property, known as Harbour House, has a communal patio with a barbecue area.

Price €310,000

Agent palmer.ie

Spain: Andalucía

This semidetached house in Huelva on the Costa de la Luz extends to 277sq m and has three bedrooms and a two-car garage. It was recently renovated, and has a 72sq m terrace on the second floor. There are views to a courtyard with a swimming pool and barbecue area from the dining room. Panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range are visible from upper floors, and the property has a separate utility and storage.

Price €300,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: Saint-Sever

This most interesting three-bedroom villa an hour from the coast in the Aquitaine region dates from 1920-1930. It extends to 147sq m and has some amazing internal features such as original parquet flooring and exposed brick and stonework. It has been fully renovated since 2019, and though it does not have a pool, it has authorisation for one.

Price €316,500

Agent frenchcharacterhomes.com

Sweden: Bullaren

This four-bedroom house dating from 1991 has superb views over Lake Bullaresjon, which has a depth of 39m, offering fishing for perch, pike roach and salmon. The property, on 0.6 of an acre and set over three levels in traditional Scandinavian design, includes a large basement area, storage room and a shed. It lies 6km from Ostad, with lots of sporting amenities, while the locality has preschool and primary schools.

Price SEK 3.495m/€303,627

Agent askengren.com

Mexico: Baja California Sur

This one-bedroom apartment of 76sq m has views of the famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas in the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. The location of this unit, which has access to a number of facilities including a pool, tennis court and state-of-the-art fitness centre, is close to a hiking trail and is teeming with wildlife such as deer, roadrunners and iguanas, while the more adventurous can paraglide locally along with excursions such as fishing and sailing.

Price $340,000/€314,996

Agent sothebysrealty.com