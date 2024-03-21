New homes at Elmpark Green in Dublin 4 from €575,000

Address : The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Dublin 4 Price : €575,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

“It’s very hard to get so much in that price range for what you get at the Gardens in Elm Park,” says Helen Turkington of Turkington Rock Developments. She is referring to the exclusive launch of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the Dublin 4 coastal setting along the Rock Road in south Co Dublin.

Well-known interior designer Turkington says her interest “always lay in the construction side of things” and she joined forces with Keith Craddock, one-time asset manager of Green Reit and founder of Redrock Developments, to form Turkington Rock. The venture between Craddock and Turkington has completed a number of schemes over the past couple of years, including the Paddock at Bushy Park Road, Stone Park in Mount Merrion and Cairnfort Green in Stepaside.

The high-spec apartments have amazing views across the city: “You can see the sea, the mountains and a golf course,” says Turkington. “Where else can you be on the beach in two minutes, in an area surrounded by excellent schools, and also be in town in about 20-30 minutes?”

The 1.4-acre site at the Elmpark Green development on Rock Road was acquired by the developers for more than €7 million in 2022 with planning permission in place for 73 units in the live-work campus.

What is now on offer on the site at The Gardens are a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units designed by Coady Architects, each of which is flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Contemporary kitchens have Miele appliances and Silestone worktops, while three-bedroom units have a wine fridge. Almost all apartments, which have A3 energy ratings, have Wintergarden balcony glazing by Lumon, which reduces the effect of ageing by protecting it from the rain, snow and wind.

Windows are Carlson high-quality double-glazed Aluclad, ceiling heights reach 2.4m or 2.7m depending on the property, and bathrooms – designed by Turkington – are marble, while thermostat-controlled centralised wet heating systems are standard.

The complex is being sold as a live-work campus where office buildings overlook Dublin Bay and residential blocks overlook Elm Park Golf Club. Besides golf, the local area is home to Wanderers Rugby Club and Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club, while on-campus facilities include the Club, a wild flower garden, a kids’ playground, a garden trail and an outdoor gym. For sailors there are three yacht clubs just a few stops away on the Dart in Dún Laoghaire, while swimming at UCD is less than two kilometres away.

The showhouse is now open for viewing, and prices for the units are as follows: one-bed units (55sq m/590sq ft) from €575,000, two-bed units (75sq m-91sq m) from €650,000, three-bedroom units measuring (110sq m-116sq m) from €795,000 and three-bedroom penthouses (132sq m/1,410sq ft) seeking €1.7 million.