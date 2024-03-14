Turnkey two-bed bungalow in Rathfarnham for €595,000

Address : 163 Ballyboden Road, Bolton Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €595,000 Agent : DNG

Well-laid out and in pristine turnkey condition, the two-bedroom bungalow at number 163 Ballyboden Road in Rathfarnham is likely to appeal to small families and downsizers looking to live in a well-connected location. Located to the left of the entrance to the Bolton Park development, with hedges shielding it from Ballyboden Road, this 83sq m (893sq ft) property was built to an A Ber standard in 2017/2018, and the current owners have been its only inhabitants so far, purchasing it for €440,000 in 2018, according to the Property Price Register. They had a blank canvas when they first bought this house and all fittings, flooring and paint colours were added by them.

The front door is located to the side of the property but the owners tend to enter through the gates to the right side of the house, into the cobblelocked back garden, large enough for three cars. From the front door, you enter into the large entrance hallway which showcases the bungalow’s high 9.5ft (2.8m) ceilings, which add to a sense of spaciousness throughout.

A large built-in cupboard in the hall provides storage for coats on one side and a pantry on the other. It is floored with engineered oak which continues throughout most of the rest of the home, offering a level surface, great for toddlers in walkers, the owner points out, or for those with accessibility issues.

The eat-in kitchen through the first door on the right has a stone tile underfoot with light-grey Shaker-style units by Cawley’s with a quartz-effect countertop and warm white walls. A substantial oak shelf is a lovely feature over the dining area, providing a great spot to display photos, plants and cookbooks. The French doors open to the back garden here, allowing plenty of light into the room. All AEG appliances have been professionally cleaned ahead of the sale.

The livingroom is on the opposite side of the hall with a new wood-burning stove at its centre, although, as the home is so warm thanks to it’s A Ber rating, the owners have never needed to use it. A hanging pendant light draws the eye to the lofty ceiling and the window overlooks the left-side garden which is laid out as lawn with pretty spring blooms.

Both bedrooms to the rear of the property are good-sized doubles with sockets on either side of where a double bed would sit, and built-in wardrobes for two. The bathroom sits between the bedrooms with a full-sized bath with a shower attachment, featuring white subway tiles, a heated towel rail, a marble shelf and deep navy blue on the walls. There is also an attic, which is floored for storage.

The 15B Dublin bus route stops right across the road from the house, reaching Dame Street in the city centre in 40 minutes, while primary and secondary schools are within walking distance. St Enda’s Park is also nearby.

With a larger garden in their sights as their child is getting bigger, the owners have made the difficult to decision to sell, placing 163 Ballyboden Road on the market through DNG, seeking €595,000.