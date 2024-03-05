A little gem on Victoria Terrace in Dundrum for €495,000

Address : 5 Victoria Terrace, Dundrum, Dublin 14 Price : €495,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The old brochure for 5 Victoria Terrace remains online since it was last for sale. Back in 2017, it was seeking €285,000 and then had a rather abysmal G Ber was rating. There were no interior photographs of the two-bedroom cottage back then – more than likely an indication of the state of the interiors. But it sold for €345,000 in 2018, according to the Property Price Register, well over its asking at the time.

Its location is a real selling point of the period redbrick house as it is positioned on a private residential street in the heart of Dundrum. There’s so much on the doorstep; it’s a five-minute walk to the Dundrum Town Centre, the Airfield Gardens and Farm are within walking distance, and a range of public transport options – including the Luas at Dundrum – will have you in the city centre in no time at all, for commuting to work or indeed nights out.

Kitchen/diningroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Livingroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

The Ber has much improved to a C1 rating now that the 65sq m (700sq ft) property has been given a complete overhaul. Inside its newly pointed redbrick exterior, it has pale limed oak engineered wood flooring that runs through the hallway into a kitchen/dining area. This area is bathed in light thanks to overhead skylights against a neutral palette.

The current brochure lists number 5 as having two or three bedrooms. It has two double bedrooms upstairs – both of which have fitted wardrobes – and the third is in use as a living room downstairs, lying to the front of the property. It could work as a third bedroom for a rental, but owner-occupiers will more than likely want to retain the front room as a reception room given the size of the property.

The property has two bedrooms upstairs. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Bathroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Patio. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

A lovely feature of number 5 is the small private patio to the rear. Not overlooked, the boundary is a superb cut-granite wall with limestone paving underneath. It could be a cool space to entertain in more clement weather.

It should be noted that there is no parking space on Victoria Terrace for this little gem, but then again due to its convenient location, you could easily reside here without the need for a vehicle. Number 5 Victoria Terrace is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €495,000.