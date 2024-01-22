Four three-bed semidetached homes from €325,000

59 Sandyford Hall Crescent, Sandyford, Dublin 18

This three-bed semidetached home, extending to 90sq m (969sq ft), is fresh to the market in Sandyford offering the opportunity to extend, subject to planning permission, thanks to a 100ft-long back garden, which also offers views of the Dublin mountains in the distance. The home is ready to move into and benefits from a B3 Ber rating.

There is a driveway for off-street parking to the front of the property. A livingroom sits to the front of the ground floor with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear; the kitchen features white units and a breakfast bar. There is also a handy utility space off the kitchen. The big garden, laid out as a patio and a lawn, is accessed through French doors off the dining area. The main bedroom sits to the front of the first floor, as well as a second double, a single bedroom and a shower room.

The Sandyford Hall estate is well-located between the villages of Stepaside and Sandyford, with the Leopardstown shopping centre and Glencairn Luas green line station nearby. Number 59 Sandyford Hall Crescent is on the market through Morrison Estates, seeking €545,000.

65 Mountainview Drive

65 Mountainview Drive, Bray, Co Wicklow

Located in the seaside town of Bray, connected to Dublin city centre by the Dart, is this three-bed semidetached in walk-in condition. Extending to 83sq m (893sq ft), it also has an attic conversion of 13sq m. With a C3 Ber, it is on the market through DNG Bray, seeking €465,000.

The livingroom and hallway have semi-solid wood flooring and the kitchen/diningroom to the rear features white units. There is also a guest WC on the ground floor, while the first floor has two doubles, a single bedroom – all carpeted in light-grey – and a fully-tiled bathroom. The attic conversion has potential to make a great den or home office space.

There is off-street parking in the front garden and side access to the back garden, which is laid out in lawn with a large decked area and a brick-built shed.

62 Bracken Court

62 Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas, Co Cork

This recently renovated three-bedroom home comes to the market in Douglas, about a 20-minute drive from Cork city. The property has a C1 Ber and extends to 90sq m (969sq ft). It is on the market through Hayes Property, seeking €325,000.

The livingroom has been done up to a high standard with crisp white walls and built-in shelving on either side of the chimney breast. The kitchen/diningroom to the rear features navy and white fitted units and a patterned-tile splashback. There are two doubles and a single bedroom upstairs, as well as a freshly fitted-out shower room with a grey stone-effect tile.

The back garden is low-maintenance, laid mainly with loose stone, with a paved patio area. There is also a driveway for parking to the front of the property.

18 Finnsview, Finnstown Priory

18 Finnsview, Finnstown Priory, Lucan, Co Dublin

This three-bed semidetached house in the Finnstown Priory estate in Lucan is in great move-in condition and has a good-sized west-facing back garden, featuring two patio areas and a garden room, currently in use as a home office.

Located about a 10-minute drive from Lucan village, most of the interior of this property has been painted white with laminate wooden flooring underfoot. The ground floor consists of a livingroom to the front and a kitchen/diningroom to the rear with white-gloss handleless units. There is also a guest WC and a utility closet downstairs.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room with a Crittall-style shower door. There is also a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom with white marble-effect tiling.

Extending to 94sq m (1,012sq ft) with a C2 Ber, 18 Finnsview is for sale seeking €425,000 through REA McDonald.