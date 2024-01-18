Property agent Kate Sisson remembered as ‘a true pro’ and ‘an incredible colleague and friend’

Kate Sisson: 'In addition to being a brilliant negotiator, she was always at the ready to offer her knowledge and experience to her colleagues.'

The late property agent Kate Sisson has been described as a “true pro” and “an incredible colleague and friend” by her former team at Quillsen following her death on January 2nd, 2024.

Sisson worked with Quillsen (formerly Gunne) for more than 30 years and “she was a central part of the company throughout this time”, according to the team.

Sisson joined the firm in April 1989 and started working in the Ballsbridge office alongside the late Fintan Gunne.

“Kate was a larger-than-life character and was truly one of a kind,” the team said.

READ MORE

“She was highly respected by both clients and colleagues as well as the wider property community. When it came to negotiating a sale, she was a true pro and all of us who had the pleasure of working with her over the years, learned so much from her.

“In addition to being a brilliant negotiator, she was always at the ready to offer her knowledge and experience to her colleagues,” the team said. “She was an amazing mentor to all those who joined the firm and took great pride in her training role within the Gunne Academy.”

Sisson had a business degree and a keen interest in business strategy and marketing. She played an “integral role” when Gunne rebranded to Quillsen in 2015, the company said, adding: “Her sharp intellect and positive take on life together with her great sense of fun have left lasting memories for us all. Kate will be very sadly missed by all her colleagues and friends at Quillsen.”

“Kate was a special lady and a wonderful colleague; she taught us all so much about life and property. All of us at Quillsen are truly heartbroken at her passing,” said director Marian McQuillan.

“Kate adored her family and was so proud of them,” the team added. “She was a wonderful mother to Neil and Sinead and a much-loved grandmother to Victoria, Noah and Aoife.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam.”