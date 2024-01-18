A-rated modern home and flat with historical facade in Terenure for €945,000

Address : 330 & 332 Kimmage Road Lower, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €945,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Terenure

All that remains of the original building that stood at numbers 330 and 332 Kimmage Road is its distinctive historical redbrick facade with curved boundary walls and a decorative arch adorning the doorway. Beyond that it is crisp, contemporary design on display in this A-rated three-bedroom home and adjoining one-bedroom granny flat.

Entering the three-bed through the green door on the left, the hall ceiling reaches right up to the first-floor roof with light streaming in from three rooflights. The livingroom sits to the left with a unique pitched roof and high ceiling, and light comes from two rectangular windows on the side wall and a front window facing the street – all of which are fitted with blinds for privacy. The owners have added a low-hanging pendant light fixture and a big corner sofa, giving the room a cosy feel.

Stylish engineered-wood floors in a herringbone pattern continue into the large, bright kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the property. The bespoke kitchen by Woodworks features units in a charming shade of sky blue with chrome handles and quartz countertops, and a splashback created from long white metro tiles in a herringbone pattern.

There are integrated smart appliances – picture putting your dishwasher on remotely – and power outlets installed inside the pantry, allowing you to shut your toaster and other gadgets away. The central island is a useful addition featuring a Belfast sink, off which is a wooden breakfast bar at a step up from the work area.

The dining area is big and has a bespoke storage bench on one side flanked by shelving and cupboards – one of which conceals a bonus freezer.

Most of the rear wall is taken up by a sliding glass door out to the back garden. There is off-street parking for two to three cars through a gate to the side of the property, and the back garden consists of a patio and a lawn at an elevation with a block-built shed which is used as a storage unit on one side and a home gym in the larger section.

Back inside there is a utility room off the hallway and a guest loo decorated in lux art-deco-style wallpaper.

Upstairs the landing is spacious and would be a good spot for a reading chair or even a desk to work from. A glazed panel creates a sense of space, allowing light to flow from the upstairs to the ground-floor hallway. There are two double bedrooms to the right off the hall and a shower room in the centre. The main bedroom to the left is a generous size with an en suite shower room and a small room planned as a walk-in wardrobe which is currently in use as a nursery.

At the foot of the stairs is a coat rack with a panelled back drop which doubles as a door into the adjoining granny flat, accessed from its own grey door from the street. The flat consists of a kitchen/livingroom with laminate-wood floors, a shower room and a double bedroom. The three-bed and the flat extend to 169sq m (1,819sq ft) in total.

As well as smart appliances the home has an A Ber rating with an air-to-water heat system and thermostat control in different parts of the house; it also has underfloor heating. The high level of energy efficiency means prospective buyers could potentially qualify for a lower interest rate green mortgage if purchasing this home. It is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Terenure, seeking €945,000.

There are a number of amenities within close walking distance, including Stannaway Park, Ben Dunne Gym Carlisle, Tesco Express (which is just a few metres away) and Artybaker cafe. There are also many schools nearby including Presentation Primary School, Harold’s Cross National School, Gaelscoil Mológa, Terenure College and Our Lady’s School.

This Kimmage Road property is a 15-minute cycle from St Stephen’s Green and there are regular Dublin Bus routes to the city centre passing nearby.