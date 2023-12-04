Four under €350,000: homes in Kilkenny, Kildare, Meath and Dublin

The gardens of this four-bed are a wonderland for green-fingered enthusiasts

The Garden House, Milltown, Skeoughvosteen, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny

The 0.82-acre grounds surrounding this four-bedroom detached home – named the Garden House for good reason – are idyllic, and offer fabulous countryside views. The gardens are a wonderland for green-fingered enthusiasts, with front, rear and side spaces bordered by mature trees and hedging, featuring magnolia, red chestnut, apple and pear trees to name a few.

The D1-rated property, extending to 165sq m with a distinctive yellow front door, is a five-minute drive from the river Barrow and the village of Borris, and a 25-minute drive from Kilkenny city.

Inside, the house is in good condition with spacious rooms, wooden floors and white walls. The kitchen is a little dated, but changing the floors and countertops would go a long way to modernising it.

This charming Kilkenny home in a leafy, peaceful setting, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald McCreery, seeking €350,000.

Dublin

67 Fairview Close, Richmond Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3

This two-bedroom first-floor apartment, extending to 68sq m, comes to the market in a convenient location in Fairview. From the property you could reach the northside of the city in 10 minutes by bicycle, while it is also within a 10-minute cycle of the docklands and the IFSC.

The interior of the C1-rated property has the hallmarks of a former rental, including magnolia walls and a slightly dated cream-tiled bathroom, but a lick of paint would go a long way to sprucing it up and making it feel like home. Number 67 Fairview Close is on the market through Gallagher Quigley, seeking €345,000.

Meath

Laurel Point, Spiddal, Nobber, Co Meath

This charming three-bedroom cottage in Nobber, Co Meath, has been beautifully renovated by its owners to create a cosy, modern home. It is now on the market in walk-in condition, seeking €350,000 through Lyndon Farrell Property.

Entrance hall

It extends to 90sq m and has a bright entrance porch with terracotta-coloured hexagonal tiles underfoot, three double bedrooms (two with cast-iron fireplaces), a comfortable livingroom and a bright eat-in kitchen, as well as a utility room and bathroom.

The property also has plenty of garden space and a decked terrace. Laurel Point, with a rather low F Ber, is walking distance from the local schools and shops and a 20-minute drive from Navan.

Kildare

27 The Hawthorns, Oldgrange Wood, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

First-time buyers looking for a new home (to qualify for State financial aid schemes) in south Kildare towns such as Newbridge and Kildare town may look to widen their search to Monasterevin, just a 10-minute drive from Kildare town, to find slightly lower asking prices.

This 100sq m three-bed, three-bath midterrace in the Oldgrange Wood scheme, developed by Kingston New Homes, has an A3 Ber rating, attractive to many, as it offers the opportunity for a prospective buyer to qualify for a green-rate mortgage, as well as to save on living costs.

The property has a familiar layout, with a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and a kitchen/diningroom and a guest WC to the rear, and two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs, including an en suite main bedroom and the main bathroom.

This brand-new home is on the market through Kelly Hudson Properties, seeking €340,000.