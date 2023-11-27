Four under €295,000: homes in Dublin, Tipperary, Longford and Galway

Rear Basement Apartment, 1 Eaton Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin

This one-bedroom studio apartment extending to 46 sq m comes to the market in a great location, on the basement level of a period redbrick building in Monkstown. Although the term “studio” can make many wary, the kitchen, living/diningroom and double bedroom of this unit are all sectioned off from each other and feel like separate spaces.

Directly in front of the property is the picturesque green area of Eaton Square, accessed by residents with a key and complete with mature trees and benches. The apartment also has access to a communal terrace and garden to the rear.

This apartment, on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald seeking €295,000, offers a potential buyer the opportunity to live in a beautiful area for an attainable sum, and to move into an apartment that’s in walk-in condition. The downside of living in an attractive old building in this case, however, is that the Ber is E1.

Monkstown village is just a stone’s throw away from Eaton Square, offering shops and restaurants, while Seapoint beach, just at the top of the road, is also likely to be a huge draw.

READ MORE

15 Creevaghbuí

15 Creevaghbuí, Creevagh Beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford

This three-bed semidetached house comes to the market in walk-in condition five minutes from Ballymahon, Co Longford, home to a Center Parcs resort, and 30 minutes from the midland towns of Mullingar and Athlone. It extends to 112sq m with a C1 Ber and is on the market through Raymond White Auctioneers, seeking €239,000.

The property benefits from fresh interior finishes throughout, including neutral wall shades, wood-effect vinyl flooring and contemporary bathroom fittings.

On the ground floor, the entrance hall is spacious and the sittingroom to the front leads into the diningroom, which gets light from French doors leading out to the back garden. A small but functional kitchen is off the diningroom, with white units. There is also a utility room and a WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two good-sized double bedrooms – the main is en suite – as well as a single bedroom and the main bathroom. The back garden consists of a paved patio area and a spacious lawn, offering lots of potential. There is very little a prospective owner would need to do to make this home their own.

14 Bridgewater Court

14 Bridgewater Court, Galway city

It would be difficult to find a home more central than this two-bedroom apartment just off Dominic Street in Galway city, now on the market seeking €250,000 through DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard. As well as its location, meaning a prospective owner would have the pubs, shops and restaurants of Galway on their doorstep, the property is also in walk-in, contemporary condition.

The main living area of the apartment, which extends to 55sq m on the second floor and has a C2 Ber, is the kitchen/livingroom; the kitchen has grey units with marble-effect countertops, which jut out in an L-shape, neatly separating it from the living space. The shower room is nice and modern, fully covered in grey stone-effect tiles. The main bedroom is a double, while the second is a smaller double, currently used as a work-from-home space.

This own-door apartment is in a secure development with a communal courtyard. Management fees cost €2,000 a year.

56 Crann Ard

56 Crann Ard, Fethard Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

This three-bedroom semidetached property with a big lawned back garden comes to the market in Clonmel, seeking €225,000 through REA Stokes & Quirke. The home, which is in good condition, extends to 97sq m, has a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor and a kitchen-diner to the rear.

French doors from the kitchen open out to the southwest-facing garden, where there is plenty of space to add a patio and for children to play. There is potential for a green-fingered enthusiast to create a gorgeous garden, complemented by views of the Tipperary countryside in the distance. On the first floor, the main bedroom is en suite and there are two further bedrooms and the main bathroom.

The property benefits from a decent C2 energy rating. The Crann Ard development is just a two-minute drive or a 20-minute walk from Clonmel town centre, home to a number of schools, sports clubs, shops and cafes.