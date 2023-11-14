Stoneybatter home offers rare city garden for €445,000

Address : 13 Provost Row, Palatine Square, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €445,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The best thing about homes in the Palatine Square development, which were built in the 1990s, is that they often offer larger dimensions and more outside space than the period redbrick terraces synonymous with Stoneybatter. Number 13 Provost Row, extending to 66sq m (710sq ft), is now on the market seeking €445,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

The current owner has made upgrades to the house over the 10 years he has lived there, purchasing it from a family member’s estate four years ago. With a second baby recently arriving to the household, the family hopes to move to a bigger home nearby, as they love the location.

The midterrace two-bed has a driveway to the front, a handy and rare amenity in the city. However, you would easily get away with living here without a car, with cafes and restaurants a short stroll away in Stoneybatter’s cool and vibrant village and Smithfield just a 10-minute distance by foot.

The owners had the front hallway wall knocked through to create more space in the livingroom, which is painted an inviting deep blue. The flooring in the living area is laminate wood and there is recessed lighting overhead. The owner has also had modern electric radiators fitted, with white wooden covers, and a closet under the stairs creates a neat hiding space for the washing machine.

The kitchen sits to the rear of the ground floor and, although in functional condition, the cupboards and flooring are rather dated and would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade. French doors from the kitchen open out to the lovely, well-kept back garden, which has plenty of space for dining and play, and consists of a hybrid wood decking and artificial lawn with planted borders including an apple tree and a cherry tree.

Upstairs a super modern bathroom, recently renovated, sits in the centre of the landing. It has been given a trendy fit-out, with white metro tiles covering the walls and the full-size bath, which has a rainfall shower head, complemented by a dark grey ceiling, towel rail and vanity unit. A Bluetooth mirror allows you to play music through its speakers to accompany in-shower singers.

The main double bedroom sits to the front of the property, with laminate wood floors and white walls, while a second double sits to the rear.

This home, which has a D2 Ber, is likely to attract those searching for a home in the sought-after Stoneybatter area.