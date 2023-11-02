New three-bedroom homes at Suttonfield from €595,000

DNG New Homes is set to bring eight properties from its Suttonfield development in Kilternan, Dublin 18, to market this weekend. Both midterrace and end-of-terrace versions of the three-bedroom unit, called the Chestnut, will be available to purchase off plans, with prices of €595,000-€615,000.

The plans as well as samples of the standard finishes will be available to view at the on-site sales office by appointment from Saturday.

The A-rated homes on offer extend to 101.5sq m (1,093 sq ft) with a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom and WC on the ground floor, and a main en suite bedroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Suttonfield kitchen

The BeSpace fitted kitchens feature an oak-finish island, quartz stone worktops and splashbacks and brushed brass handles and taps. A number of appliances are also included as standard such as a Smeg double oven and induction hob, and an integrated fridge-freezer, dishwasher, extractor fan and wine cooler.

Bathrooms and en suites are fitted with contemporary white sanitary ware, vanity units and gold-coloured taps and fittings.

Developed by Maplewood Residential, Suttonfield is a high-end housing scheme about a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre, and benefiting from views of nearby Ticknock forest.

The completed development will have 112 homes in total, and a path/cycleway leading to Kilternan village. The location is described by the selling agent as providing a “sense of country living” as well as quick access to Dublin city centre.

Kilternan is convenient to the nearby suburbs of Dundrum, Leopardstown, Carrickmines, Stepaside and Enniskerry, which offer an array of restaurants, shops and leisure facilities. The M50 motorway, the N11 and the Luas green line park-and-ride facilities at Stillorgan and Sandyford are all within easy reach from the scheme.