A-rated three-bed apartment in Dún Laoghaire for €750,000

Address : 76 Eustace Court, Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €750,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's Dalkey

This three-bed, A2-rated second-floor apartment is sure to elicit of interest from young buyers and downsizers looking for a South Dublin home. Built by Cosgrave’s on the site of the old Dún Laoghaire golf course and launched in 2017 as part of the Cualanor development, the western side of Eustace Court overlooks the well-maintained park and playground areas.

The apartment last sold in 2018 - for €533,039.64, according to the Property Price Register – and has now returned to the market with Lisney Sotheby’s Dalkey, seeking €750,000. In a five-storey scheme of 95 apartments, the development was created with long-term apartment living in mind, with its acres of green spaces and walking and jogging trails.

The front door opens into the hall lobby with lifts to all floors as well as a stairwell. Extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), the apartment’s open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom is impressive. The kitchen, by Nolan, has quartz worktops, high-gloss units and an island with clear counter space. Appliances are included in the sale. Ceiling heights of 2.7m add to the expansive feel, and the floors are made from engineered wood.

[ New Dublin apartments from €310,000 in Lucan to €2.8m in Lansdowne Place ]

[ Property inflation rises by 4.1%, according to MyHome.ie ]

Living-Diningroom. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Kitchen. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Hallway. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Double doors, part of a set of floor-to-ceiling windows, open up on to a wraparound terrace that undoubtedly is a huge part of the apartment’s appeal, giving great space for outdoor dining and with its westerly aspect, coming into its own at evening time.

READ MORE

There are three double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, all of which have wardrobes by Cawleys. As well as the en suites there is a third bathroom with a bath. All bathrooms have marble-effect tiling and Gerbrit sanitary ware. As well as the three bedrooms and a utility room, the apartment also has a small home office.

The heating system is centralised and there is an air-recovery system and a humidity-control system. There’s a dedicated car parking space in the basement as well as a secure storage unit for the apartment. Further car parking is available outside the development. The annual service charge is €2,700. When Cosgrave’s built the apartments they went to great lengths to amp up the noise insulation levels, with acoustic barriers under floors to minimise sound, along with soft-closing doors in communal areas.

Bedroom. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Study. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Bathroom. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Balcony. Photograph: Alex Urdenta

Cualanor Park. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

Access to Eustace Court is through Cualanor Avenue off Glenageary Road, but there is pedestrian access through to Tivoli Road, meaning it’s a 10-minute walk to Dún Laoghaire Dart station. Park Pointe on nearby upper Glenageary Road has a Tesco Metro along with other shops. In the other direction lies the sea, the east and west piers of Dún Laoghaire Harbour, the Lexicon Library, People’s Park and the myriad of shops and restaurants in nearby Glasthule, Monkstown and Dalkey.

A range of frequent buses as well as the Dart make for an easy commute into the city as well as to fine local schools and a range of sports clubs, offering everything from sailing to tennis. There are also gyms and pools nearby for those not quite up to braving the nearby Forty Foot and Sandycove swimming spots.