Pretty Victorian redbrick in heart of Dublin 4 for €2m

Houses on St Mary’s Road, a calm residential tree-lined thoroughfare between Baggot Street and Northumberland Road, don’t come on the market very often, so this four-bed Victorian redbrick should attract plenty of attention. Built in 1890 and lived in by the present owners for the past 30 years, they are spending less time in the Ber-exempt property so have put it on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2 million.

The 222 sq m (2,390 sq ft) house, which is fronted by a pretty, well-maintained garden with wrought-iron railings, faces directly north, so the sun graces the back of the house and the long garden all day. There is access at the back of the homes on this side of the street to Pembroke Gardens, and number 35 is one of the few homes not to have built a mews in the back garden.

A pretty tiled path leads to the front door, which opens on to the hall with dado rail, intricate cornicing, ceiling rose and polished pitch-pine floors. The blue and yellow wallpaper is classic 1980s, and while the decor may be dated, the bright colours and tasteful patters of the wallpaper in the hall and drawingroom does a lot to offset the northern aspect.

The drawingroom is lovely with a deep bay window, elegant and refined with deep gold curtains, elaborate cornicing and a marble fireplace with brass surround. Next to the drawingroom is a diningroom, with a window overlooking the garden. This is a sumptuous room, made for entertaining, with beautifully hung paintings, a deep-blue wallpaper and an ornate gilt-framed mirror over the marble fireplace.

Steps lead from the hall down to the kitchen and there is a small understairs closet here, and a niche beside it that could accommodate a guest WC. The kitchen has bespoke cabinetry by Mark Wilkinson with marble worktops, a Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and a Neff oven and hob.

A timber breakfast bar divides the kitchen and living area that has a raised stone fireplace with stove, polished wooden floor and double doors that lead outside to the patio. Tucked away on the left side of the kitchen is a utility.

The long south-facing garden is a delight, amply planted with shrubs and mature trees, but with great sun-drenched spots such as the bright patio outside the house. At its end is a barely discernible green wooden shed and a gate that can open on to Pembroke Gardens should access be required.

On the first-floor return there is a bathroom and a second WC. The bathroom has recessed lighting, a heated towel rail, a vanity cabinet and Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware. There’s a bright double bedroom on this level overlooking the back garden.

Taking another flight of steps up, a roof light floods the stairwell with light, and there are three bedrooms on the first floor along with another bathroom, attractively tiled and with a huge bath. The main bedroom overlooks the front garden and is beautifully decorated. A small bedroom to the back is currently used as a nursery but would make a perfect dressingroom as it has a bank of built-in wardrobes. At the top of the final return is a small room that houses the hot-press and shelving for clothes with views over the surrounding rooftops.

It’s a quiet road in a fantastic location. The Dylan hotel sits at the end of the road, Baggot Street and Haddington Road are minutes away, and the city centre is easily accessible on foot or by bus.