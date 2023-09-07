What properties sold for in Killiney, Co Dublin

Beaudean, Killiney Hill Road
What: Six-bed detached house
For sale: April 12th, 2023, seeking €1.65 million
Sale agreed: May 2nd, 2023, for €1.65 million
Sold: June 26th, 2023
Doug Beattie: ‘I suddenly found it really difficult to talk to my 13-year-old daughter or my 13-year-old son’
Beechwood, Killiney Hill Road
What: Four-bed detached house
For sale: April 12th, 2021, seeking €1.295 million
Sale agreed: June 9th, 2023, for €1.115 million
Sold: August 9th, 2023
Tree Tops, Killiney Hill Road
What: Five-bed detached house
For sale: August 24th, 2022, seeking €2.25 million
Sale agreed: September 29th, 2022, for €2.2 million
Sold: July 17th, 2023
16 Bayview Court
What: Three-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 15th, 2022, seeking €595,000
Sale agreed: June 21st, 2023, for €595,000
Sold: July 17th, 2023
23 Killiney Hill Park, Killiney Hill Road
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: April 26th, 2023, seeking €445,000
Sale agreed: June 13th, 2023, for €480,000
Sold: July 17th, 2023
Woodmancote, Killiney Hill Road
What: Four-bed detached house
For sale: January 13th, 2023, seeking €1.8 million
Sale agreed: March 27th, 2023, for €1.66 million
Sold: June 8th, 2023
Source: myhome.ie