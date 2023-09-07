Subscriber OnlyResidential

What properties sold for in Killiney, Co Dublin

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

This six-bed on Killiney Hill Road went to market with an asking price of €1.65 million

Thu Sep 7 2023 - 05:50

Beaudean, Killiney Hill Road

What: Six-bed detached house

For sale: April 12th, 2023, seeking €1.65 million

Sale agreed: May 2nd, 2023, for €1.65 million

Sold: June 26th, 2023

Beechwood, Killiney Hill Road

This Killiney Hill Road home went to market seeking €1.295 million

What: Four-bed detached house

For sale: April 12th, 2021, seeking €1.295 million

Sale agreed: June 9th, 2023, for €1.115 million

Sold: August 9th, 2023

Tree Tops, Killiney Hill Road

This five-bed home went to market seeking €2.25 million

What: Five-bed detached house

For sale: August 24th, 2022, seeking €2.25 million

Sale agreed: September 29th, 2022, for €2.2 million

Sold: July 17th, 2023

16 Bayview Court

This three-bed property was on the market for €595,000

What: Three-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 15th, 2022, seeking €595,000

Sale agreed: June 21st, 2023, for €595,000

Sold: July 17th, 2023

23 Killiney Hill Park, Killiney Hill Road

This two-bed apartment went to market seeking €445,000

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: April 26th, 2023, seeking €445,000

Sale agreed: June 13th, 2023, for €480,000

Sold: July 17th, 2023

Woodmancote, Killiney Hill Road

This detached home went to market seeking €1.8 million

What: Four-bed detached house

For sale: January 13th, 2023, seeking €1.8 million

Sale agreed: March 27th, 2023, for €1.66 million

Sold: June 8th, 2023

Source: myhome.ie

