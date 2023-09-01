What will €450,000 buy in France, Norway, the Bahamas, Brazil and Wexford?

Ireland: Curracloe

This chocolate-box-pretty thatched cottage has four bedrooms and has been fully restored by its owners. It is within walking distance to all amenities including two beaches, and is 35 minutes to Rosslare and 15 minutes from Wexford town. The property, dating from 1805, is Ber-exempt and retains some period details such as exposed stone walls and a half door.

Price €450,000

Agent keaneauctioneers.com

Bahamas: Paradise Island

This one-bedroom apartment, which extends to just 48sq m (517sq ft), has breathtaking views from a wraparound balcony over crystal clear waters of Paradise Beach and lighthouse. It is set in a luxury high-rise condominium hotel in the resort of Atlantis, where residents have a private gym, cafe and concierge. Amenities include a spa, pools and beach clubs, in addition to restaurants and high end shops.

Price $485,000/€448,770

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: La Garde-Freinet

This charming hamlet house in the Gulf of St Tropez, extends to 207sq m in total. The south-facing property has a 40sq m terrace, three bedrooms and a mezzanine. It has a further 0.8 of an acre plot 100m from the house, which itself has a host of period features.

Price €450,000

Agent swixim.fr

Norway: Rogaland

This idyllic house at the water’s edge on the island of Foldoy, dates from 1999 and has been used as a holiday home. With superb views of the fjord, it has berthing for a boat and is accessible by ferry from the mainland twice daily.

Price NOK 5.13m/€442,919

Agent eie.no

Brazil: Teresopolis

This recently renovated house and ranch 90km from Rio de Janeiro in Parque do Imbui, an area known for its biodiversity, has three bedrooms. Its landscaped gardens have more than 2,500 species of plants including orchids, cacti and bromeliads in a completely walled, secure plot.

Price R$2.4m/€455,040

Agent sothebysrealty.com