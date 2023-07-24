Four for €325,000 and under: homes in Kerry, Louth, Laois and Dublin

Canuig, Mastergeehy, Waterville, Co Kerry

This countryside three-bed cottage offers peace and quiet overlooking the Inny Valley outside the village of Waterville in Co Kerry. The property is close to the Kerry Way walking trail and just a 12-minute drive from Waterville beach and the local golf course. The cottage is on the local school bus route to primary and secondary schools and the local Gaelscoil is 4.5km away.

The cottage, extending to 198sq m (2,130sq ft) with a C1 Ber, benefits from uninterrupted panoramic views of its beautiful surroundings. It sits on an acre of land, including a bright wildflower garden and a large garage suitable for a work shop and storage. The south-facing patio offers a great view of the Inny Valley below.

The cottage consists of a kitchen/diner, a livingroom and a second reception room with double-height ceilings an a mezzanine: a perfect reading nook. There are also three good-sized bedrooms – one is en suite – a guest toilet, the main bathroom and a utility room. Of particular importance for remote workers, broadband is available through Ivertec. This charming home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Daly, seeking €325,000.

18 Emerald Square, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8

This two-bed terrace, dating from the late 1800s, comes to the market in Dolphin’s Bar, Dublin 8, seeking €325,000 through Maher Gleeson Estates. Although this is a small property, at 55sq m (592 sq ft), it has been refurbished to optimise the space. The highlight of the property is the attractive split-level terrace in the back garden, which provides a great space for entertaining or relaxing when the weather allows.

The attractive split-level terrace in the back garden provides a great space for entertaining or relaxing.

On the ground floor, the property consists of a livingroom to the front, beyond which is the main shower room, with a bright kitchen-diner to the rear, opening on to the back garden through French doors. Wide-plank oak floor boards run through the ground-floor rooms. There are two bedrooms upstairs, each with mirror-fronted built-in wardrobes. This property is ready to move in to and has a D1 Ber.

23 Seaview Avenue, Cnoc Na Mara, Blackrock, Co Louth

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Blackrock, Co Louth, is finished to a modern standard with an A2 Ber. Extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft), the property features nine-foot-high ceilings, bay windows, an air-to-water heating system and an air filtration system.

Seaview Avenue is on an elevated site off the coast road leading to the promenade of Blackrock village, where there are plenty of shops and restaurants. The property is less than a 10-minute drive from IDA Dundalk Science & Technology Park, which is home to a number of employers such as Wuxi Biologics.

The property consists of a kitchen-diner, a sittingroom and a guest toilet on the ground floor, with three bedrooms – the main is en-suite and the main bathroom is upstairs. This turnkey home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €325,000.

37 Beladd Lower, Portlaoise, Co Laois

This Portlaoise home is attractive from the road and has modern windows and doors fitted.

This three/four-bedroom detached bungalow comes to the market in the town of Portlaoise, Co Laois, seeking €322,500, through DNG Kelly. The property has an ample front garden with an easy-to-maintain back garden laid in loose stone with a brick-wall shed. The home is attractive from the road and has modern windows and doors fitted.

The home consists of a roomy entrance hall, a good-sized livingroom with an open fire, a kitchen/diner, a utility room, three double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a second reception room which could be used as a fourth bedroom, a playroom or an office. It is within walking distance of schools and the town’s amenities and has easy access to the M7/M8 motorways.