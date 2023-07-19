Four under €185,000: Homes in Wexford, Louth, Carlow and Clare

This two-bedroom home is five minutes from the popular seaside village of Courtown

11 Beachside Mews, Riverchapel, Co Wexford

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace home in Riverchapel, five minutes from the popular seaside village of Courtown, has arrived on the market in Co Wexford. The property is on the smaller side at 75sq m (807 sq ft) but is in turnkey condition with a C Ber rating.

It benefits from a lovely, decked terrace to the front of the home with overhead beams, perfect for hanging swings from.

Inside, there is a small sittingroom and a kitchen/livingroom on the ground floor; the kitchen splashback is quite busy and swapping them for a subway tile would be an easy way to make it look more modern. Upstairs, the main bedroom is a good size with a modern en suite and a balcony. The second bedroom is a small double under a dormer roof and a shower room completes the first floor.

This property is now on the market through REA Halnon Humphreys, seeking €180,000.

21 Point Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

Dundalk property features a good-sized back garden and attractive livingroom

This three-bed mid-terrace home minutes from Dundalk town centre has a lovely, modern interior with wood-effect floors, a contemporary bathroom fit-out and built-in wardrobes. It has a good-sized back garden with a paved patio beyond which is a lawned section. There is also a garden room which could be used as a home office.

An attractive livingroom – with a bay window, a black cast-iron fireplace with decorative tiles, and ceiling cornicing – sits to the front of the ground-floor level. Beyond that is a kitchen-diner with painted cream units and a black stove oven; there is also a utility room and a bathroom off the kitchen.

Livingroom

There are two double bedrooms upstairs, the main is en suite, as well as a single bedroom upstairs. This turnkey property, which has a D Ber rating, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, seeking €175,000.

30 The Crescent, Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bagenalstown is in good enough condition to move into while you work on updating it; a lick of paint will go a long way in this home. With a C1 Ber rating, the property extends to 90sq m (969 sq ft) with lawned gardens to the front and the rear.

The property has a familiar semi-D layout with a sittingroom opening on to a kitchen-diner with a WC under the stairs on the ground floor with two double bedrooms a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs.

Located in the market town of Bagenalstown, the property is a 15-minute drive from Carlow town, 20 minutes from Kilkenny and within easy distance from the M9 motorway. It is now on the market through Donohoe Properties, seeking €185,000.

66 Hermitage, Ennis, Co Clare

Property extends to 667sq ft and has a C1 Ber energy rating

This three-bed midterrace home in the vibrant town of Ennis benefits from attractive low-maintenance gardens laid in cement and loose stone to the front and rear.

You enter the home through a windowed porch, leading into the livingroom at the front of the house. The kitchen is to the rear and is quite small; a new owner could possibly extend into the generous-sized back garden, subject to planning permission. There is also a modern bathroom on the ground floor. There are three double bedrooms upstairs.

This 62sq m (667sq ft) home with a C1 Ber rating is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, seeking €175,000.