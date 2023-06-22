Subscriber OnlyResidential

What properties sold for in Howth, Co Dublin

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

1 Abbey Street

Thu Jun 22 2023 - 05:30

Where: 1 Abbey Street

What: Five-bed end-of-terrace house

For sale: November 29th, 2022, seeking €975,000

Sale agreed: January 23rd, 2023, for €1.075m

Sold: April 14th, 2023

6 Crosstrees

Where: 6 Crosstrees

What: Two-bed town house

For sale: October 4th, 2022, seeking €580,000

Sale agreed: January 30th, 2023, for €555,000

Sold: April 26th, 2023

50 Howth Lodge

Where: 50 Howth Lodge

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: March 15th, 2023, seeking €750,000

Sale agreed: March 29th, 2023, for €735,000

Sold: May 24th, 2023

63 Balglass Road

Where: 63 Balglass Road

What: Three-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 21st, 2022, seeking €675,000

Sale agreed: January 6th, 2023, for €625,000

Sold: April 18th, 2023

3 Evora Park

Where: 3 Evora Park

What: Four-bed semidetached house

For sale: September 23rd, 2022, seeking €775,000

Sale agreed: October 26th, 2022, for €851,000

Sold: April 6th, 2023

15 Grace O’Malley Road

Where: 15 Grace O’Malley Road

What: Two-bed terraced house

For sale: November 25th, 2022, seeking €595,000

Sale agreed: December 5th, 2022, for €615,000

Sold: March 31st, 2023

Source: myhome.ie

