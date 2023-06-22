What properties sold for in Howth, Co Dublin

Where: 1 Abbey Street
What: Five-bed end-of-terrace house
For sale: November 29th, 2022, seeking €975,000
Sale agreed: January 23rd, 2023, for €1.075m
Sold: April 14th, 2023
Where: 6 Crosstrees
What: Two-bed town house
For sale: October 4th, 2022, seeking €580,000
Sale agreed: January 30th, 2023, for €555,000
Sold: April 26th, 2023
Where: 50 Howth Lodge
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: March 15th, 2023, seeking €750,000
Sale agreed: March 29th, 2023, for €735,000
Sold: May 24th, 2023
Where: 63 Balglass Road
What: Three-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 21st, 2022, seeking €675,000
Sale agreed: January 6th, 2023, for €625,000
Sold: April 18th, 2023
Where: 3 Evora Park
What: Four-bed semidetached house
For sale: September 23rd, 2022, seeking €775,000
Sale agreed: October 26th, 2022, for €851,000
Sold: April 6th, 2023
Where: 15 Grace O’Malley Road
What: Two-bed terraced house
For sale: November 25th, 2022, seeking €595,000
Sale agreed: December 5th, 2022, for €615,000
Sold: March 31st, 2023
Source: myhome.ie