Upgraded two-bed 40 minutes from the city for €425,000

Address : 222 Woodfield, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16 Price : €425,000 Agent : DNG

Originally dating from 1992, the current owner of 222 Woodfield in Knocklyon purchased the 70sq m (753sq ft) two-bedroom house in 2020 for €382,000, and then set about renovating his new home.

First up was addressing the property’s insulation; four-inch insulation was installed after dry-lining the internal walls, and insulation was also added to the ceilings after slabbing to hide stippled plaster, which had that dated popcorn effect. Six inches of fibreglass went into the attic while 16 inches is now in the eaves. The property now has a C1 Ber.

Of interest in the livingroom is a partition wall with a large flat-screen TV seamlessly mounted within it.

Living room

Living room with a new partition housing the television that hides the stairs

Kitchen

Dining room

The original layout of the house meant the staircase was in the livingroom to the front of the house, the owner says, and he worked out he could hide it and add a bigger downstairs bathroom by installing the partition. It works well at hiding the stairs and allows the fireplace, rather than the big screen, to be the focal point in the room.

A new kitchen lies to the rear that opens out on to a back garden which is laid out with a lawn and has a sun terrace.

Upstairs also had an issue the owner had to address: “The bathroom had the sewer pipe inside the room, which meant the bath stood out 18 inches from the wall to accommodate the pipe.”

As the house is at the end of the terrace, it allowed for the pipe to be moved to an external position in turn allowing for a large wet room with a bath.

Both bedrooms had wardrobes removed and both rooms were reconfigured and reorientated to utilise the space better.

The house now has a downstairs loo

Principal bedroom

Bathroom

Rear garden

Situated off Scholarstown Road, its location means it’s a two-minute drive to the M50 at Knocklyon and a regular bus service will have you in town in about 40 minutes.

Though having completed the house over the past year or so, he is now moving for the best of reasons: he’s found love in the west so is off to Kerry, and has now placed his turnkey home on the market through DNG, seeking €425,000.