New Clonskeagh apartments from €400,000 with green credentials and younger buyer appeal

Just across the road from the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland, on busy Roebuck Road in Clonskeagh, Beranger House ticks a lot of property buyer boxes. High-end apartment living in a mature neighbourhood within easy reach of the city centre.

This five-storey development of 43 apartments is designed with first-time buyers and young city-based professionals in mind, but would also suit people from the surrounding suburbs looking to downsize from larger houses but who are not enticed by the prospect of a quiet cottage in the country.

Beranger House is in the vibrant suburb of Clonskeagh, with access to several bus routes, a quick drive away from Donnybrook, Ranelagh, Mount Merrion and Dundrum and a short walk from University College Dublin’s Belfield campus.

Beranger House has been built by Axis Construction, cofounded by property developer Aidan Gallagher. The company has been working in the London residential market since 2011.

The Beranger House development is built with environmentally responsible practice in mind, using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient features to help residents live a greener lifestyle and save on utility costs.

The A-rated apartments will be on view from Thursday, June 8th, and consist of 16 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bed units and five penthouse apartments with large terraces. Prices start from €400,000-€435,000 for one-beds, €545,000-€600,000 for two-beds and €670,000-€750,000 for penthouses, selling through Hooke & MacDonald.

The show apartment, a two-bedroom measuring 83.5sq m (899sq ft), gives an idea of the attention to detail and high-quality finish new owners can expect from this very modern development. The living/kitchen/diningroom area is open plan, with large, triple-glazed floor-to ceiling windows and a balcony looking out over Roebuck Road and across to the Islamic Cultural Centre, which is laid out on a leafy four-acre site, with its mosque and distinctive dome providing a centrepiece.

The windows are double aspect, bringing in lots of light while giving you a commanding view over the south city; you really feel like you’re at the centre of things here. The apartments are designed with high acoustic insulation, so all remains tranquil even within the bustle of Roebuck Road. The terraces have glazed balustrades and exterior lighting.

The kitchen is a classic-style custom design with T-bar handles on the cabinets and Silestone quartz countertops with full-height quartz splashback behind the hob. There’s an integrated Neff fridge-freezer and dishwasher and an under-mounted Hafele stainless-steel sink with contemporary taps.

There’s a small utility room where the air-to-water heating system and Neff washer-dryer are located.

There’s a small room just off the hallway, which is laid out as a home office but, unless you like working in a small space, this room could be well utilised as a storage room with ample cupboard and coat-hanging space.

Storage is no issue in the two large double bedrooms, which have large bespoke wardrobes with high-pressure laminate doors. The main bedroom also has an en suite.

Floors are all finished with high-quality timber laminate, with floor tiles in the bathroom and en suite. The bathrooms are fitted out with Sonas sanitary ware.