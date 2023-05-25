Detached home offers sylvan setting in the heart of Rathgar for €2m

Tucked away behind a stone wall and electric gates, the Orchard is built in a C-shape with two wings extending into its beautifully maintained landscaped gardens.

Address : The Orchard, Highfield Grove, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €2,000,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

Highfield Grove is a small residential enclave just off Highfield Road in Rathgar. While it’s a serene part of Dublin 6, it’s well served by a number of Dublin Bus routes and is just a 15-minute walk to the Luas green line stop at Cowper. Schoolchildren pass along the surrounding roads on their bikes from nearby Muckross Park, Gonzaga and St Mary’s.

The Orchard was built in 1990 in the style of a Regency-era villa. Tucked away behind a stone wall and electric gates, the double-fronted 251sq m (2701sq ft) property is built in a C-shape with two wings extending into its beautifully maintained landscaped gardens.

The front door is topped by a fanlight and opens into a tiled porch and entrance hall, where steps lead off to the wings. The elegant drawingroom is on the right, with a marble fireplace, a large bay window looking out into the central courtyard and steps leading down to a large sunroom that is surrounded by the greenery of the well-planted gardens. There is also a WC and cloakroom on this side of the property.

The expansive eat-in kitchen lies to the back of the house. Facing east, it has silestone countertops, handsome oak cabinets and Miele appliances. French doors open on to a terrace bordered by an old stone wall that makes a perfect spot for summer breakfasts, while back inside there is a relaxed living area with fitted shelving. A large utility lies off the kitchen, with extra shelving and storage and its own access to the back garden.

Overall, the Orchard is a meticulously maintained, turnkey property, both inside and out

A feature of this house is the use of curved walls that add interest and character to what might otherwise be simple, boxy extensions. The four bedrooms are in the left wing of the house, as is the family bathroom, which has a lovely mosaic-tile feature.

All of the bedrooms have extensive built-in shelving and wardrobes, while the attic is also floored with access available to it from both sides of the house. The principal bedroom suite is a large, stunning and sun-filled space, with windows that overlook the courtyard, an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

The Orchard is all on one level bar the entrance hall. Although it was built as a bungalow, the owners took care to have it engineered so that a second floor could be added, subject to planning permission.

Much of this house’s charm resides in its garden and terraces. The abundant greenery they provide makes this home an oasis of calm. The judicious planting of trees and shrubs that are now well matured offer both shelter and privacy and ensure the house isn’t overlooked, notwithstanding its location in this long-established residential area.

Camelias, acers and large cordylines line paved paths and gravelled areas. There is a decent stretch of lawn and the overall impression of the garden is of a tranquil retreat, with all of the hard work already done. There are three outdoor seating areas, one to the rear of the house off the kitchen, one in the sun-trap central courtyard and another in a quiet corner to the right of the house.

Overall, the Orchard is a meticulously maintained property, both inside and out, that would suit someone looking for a generous living space and a home that is ready to move into.

The Orchard has a D1 Ber rating and is on the market with DNG Terenure, seeking €2 million.