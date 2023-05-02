Updated two-bed next to Meta’s new D4 HQ for €550,000

Address : 25 The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €550,000 Agent : Lansdowne Partnership

Situated in a gated community in the heart of Ballsbridge, the Cosgrove-built development at the Sweepstakes has long been a location sought after by professionals. Set among mature gardens with manicured lawns, the Dodder river lies adjacent and can be accessed via a pedestrian gate for walks, while Herbert Park, located across the road, has 32 acres and its perimeter is exactly a mile – a useful lap for morning joggers. It also has tennis courts, a duck pond and a playground, while at weekends it is home to a farmers’ market.

A host of amenities is on the doorstep, including the Dart at Lansdowne, which is within a five-minute walk, St Stephen’s Green 4km away and the RDS is just across and up the road.

Constructed in 1992, number 25, which is in turnkey condition, is a self-contained two-bedroom unit, a first-floor, own-door apartment. Extending to 56sq m (603sq ft), it benefits from a southwest-facing balcony off the livingroom, and is finished to a high standard throughout.

The livingroom, which is bright thanks to its aspect, has a high-end flame-effect gas fire and two glazed doors open out to a balcony. A swanky kitchenette in gunmetal grey with top-of-the-range appliances is also accessed from this room.

To the rear are two bedrooms, the second of which is currently set up as an office. Previous owners of number 24, the unit next door, changed the storage area into a second bathroom, which could be an option for a new owner if they wanted to rent out the second bedroom. The property also benefits from a separate garage, which will be music to the ears of anyone who has lots of sports equipment as it will keep the place streamlined.

The living room has a flame-effect gas fire.

The new, streamlined kitchen is in gunmetal grey.

Its location means there should always be a demand for the property as a rental unit, especially given the fact that Meta’s newly developed European headquarter campus is situated just next door.

The unit has two large glazed doors that open out on to the balcony.

The unit has a new bathroom with herringbone tiles.

Number 25, the Sweepstakes, last sold in 2022 and features on the Property Price Register as having achieved €497,000 last May. The D1-rated unit has since been given a complete makeover, and as the old photographs are still online, you can see the difference a year makes. It is now back on the market through Lansdowne Partnership, seeking €550,000.