Buyers pay €5m and €3.95m each for Merrion Road homes of nightclub owner and property investor

There’s still plenty of money sloshing around at the upper end of the residential property market if two recent sales on Dublin’s Merrion Road are anything to go by. Having gone on the market with asking prices of €3.5 million and €4.45 million apiece, numbers 77 and 106 were sold within weeks of each other for €5 million and €3.95 million respectively.

In the case of number 77, or Cratloe as it is otherwise known, The Irish Times understands multiple bidders vied with each other to secure ownership of the 399sq m (4,295sq ft) Victorian pile from its outgoing owners, Ann McGettigan, owner of Strings, the Leeson Street nightclub popular in the 1980s, and her husband Joe. The five-bed property, which only came for sale through Sherry FitzGerald at the beginning of March, is in turnkey condition with contemporary interiors and boasts a 0.4-acre south-facing back garden with a patio off the kitchen: the perfect space to enjoy a glass of wine and a bite to eat.

Number 106 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Further down the road and close to the junction with Shrewsbury Road, number 106 is understood to have secured about €3.95 million for its owner, the property investor and consultant, Ed Martin, after being offered to the market last September by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty at a guide price of €4.45 million. The buyer of the detached 520sq m (5,600sq ft) five-bed property is understood to be an Irish ex-pat looking to return home from overseas.