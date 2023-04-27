What it sold for in Marino, Dublin 3

Where: 17 Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Two-bed end-of-terrace house
For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €299,000
Sale agreed: December 13th, 2022, for €350,000
Sold: March 24th, 2023
Where: 6 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed mid-terrace house
For sale: November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000
Sale agreed: December 20th, 2022, for €470,000
Sold: March 10th, 2023
Where: 43 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed end-of-terrace house
For sale: September 8th, 2022, seeking €525,000
Sale agreed: February 3rd, 2023, for €505,000
Sold: Mar November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000
Where: 103 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed mid-terrace house
For sale: November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000
Sale agreed: February 14th, 2023, for €530,000
Sold: February 27th, 2022
Where: 14 Brian Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed terraced house
For sale: February 18th, 2022, seeking €475,000
Sale agreed: March 7th, 2022, for €530,000
Sold: September 23rd, 2022
Where: 24 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed terraced house
For sale: April 19th, 2022, seeking €460,000
Sale agreed: May 3rd, 2022, for €555,392
Sold: September 5th, 2022
Where: 25 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3
What: Three-bed end-of-terrace house
For sale: February 16th, 2021, for €425,000
Sale agreed: April 29th, 2022, for €530,565
Sold: July 19th, 2022
Source: myhome.ie