What it sold for in Marino, Dublin 3

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

17 Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3, came for sale on November 14 last, seeking €299,000 and went sale agreed on December 13th for €350,000

Ronald Quinlan
Thu Apr 27 2023 - 05:45

Where: 17 Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Two-bed end-of-terrace house

For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €299,000

Sale agreed: December 13th, 2022, for €350,000

Sold: March 24th, 2023

6 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €470,000

Where: 6 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed mid-terrace house

For sale: November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000

Sale agreed: December 20th, 2022, for €470,000

Sold: March 10th, 2023

43 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €505,000

Where: 43 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed end-of-terrace house

For sale: September 8th, 2022, seeking €525,000

Sale agreed: February 3rd, 2023, for €505,000

Sold: Mar November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000

103 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €530,000

Where: 103 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed mid-terrace house

For sale: November 9th, 2022, seeking €495,000

Sale agreed: February 14th, 2023, for €530,000

Sold: February 27th, 2022

14 Brian Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €530,000

Where: 14 Brian Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed terraced house

For sale: February 18th, 2022, seeking €475,000

Sale agreed: March 7th, 2022, for €530,000

Sold: September 23rd, 2022

24 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €555,392

Where: 24 Marino Green, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed terraced house

For sale: April 19th, 2022, seeking €460,000

Sale agreed: May 3rd, 2022, for €555,392

Sold: September 5th, 2022

25 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3, sold for €530,565

Where: 25 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

What: Three-bed end-of-terrace house

For sale: February 16th, 2021, for €425,000

Sale agreed: April 29th, 2022, for €530,565

Sold: July 19th, 2022

Source: myhome.ie

