What will €475,000 buy in Dublin and Roscommon?

Country

Address: Killinvoy House, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

Agent: Savills

This Georgian gem dating from 1825 formerly served as the Glebe House for the Church of Ireland and the cut-stone outbuildings were used as a Sunday school. With four bedrooms and 256sq m (2,756sq ft) set over three levels, the Ber-exempt property is in need of some refurbishment (it had some works in 2013) and lies on more than two acres in a mature woodland setting.

Plus: Georgian gem with mature gardens and a separate log cabin

Minus: Renovation costs are high

Town: 7 Richmond Row, Portobello, Dublin 8

Town

Address: 7 Richmond Row, Portobello, Dublin 8

Agent: DNG

Located in the heart of Portobello, this mid-terrace house extends to 68sq m (732sq ft) and was fully refurbished in 2005. Now in turnkey condition, the property has one large bedroom with an adjacent office – but could be easily reinstated as a second bedroom. Ber exempt, it has a roof terrace, open fireplace and wooden flooring.

Plus: Location is in high demand

Minus: Current layout has just one bedroom