This Co Clare island and fisherman’s cabin could be yours for €250,000. So, what’s the catch?

With prices for even the most ordinary of homes now going beyond the reach of many, the chance to own a whole island for just €250,000 probably sounds too good to be true, right?

That’s exactly what appears to be on offer, however, with the sale of Inishparran – or Page’s Island as it is known locally – an inland island of about 20 acres, accessed by an underwater causeway, on Lough Derg in Mountshannon, Co Clare. No more traffic. No more neighbours. Just peace and quiet and the opportunity to really find oneself as there’s literally no one else around. Or, is there?

A closer inspection of the terms and conditions throws up more than one caveat for the potential buyer.

Firstly, there’s the matter of where you would live on the island itself. Originally there was a fishermans’ hut on the land, which was extended in the 1990s to include a wooden cabin with a kitchen, living space, a bedroom, a bathroom and a loft sleeping area. The cabin, although in disrepair, has planning permission to be renovated, according to selling agent Noel Hogan of Brian Tuohy Auctioneers.

As the island is deemed a special protected area by the National Parks & Wildlife Service, however, Hogan says, it is unlikely you would get planning permission to extend the cabin or build elsewhere on the island. Therefore, you would be limited to the 50sq m (538sq m) of the cabin.

As well as that, because the old fishermans’ hut is part of the property, those out fishing on the lake have the right to access that part of property whenever they wish, meaning you could stumble into the kitchen for your Cornflakes to see a stranger has already put the kettle on.

The island is accessed over a registered right-of-way but you need a 4x4 vehicle to make it across, although a car may suffice in drier months, according to the agent’s listing. You can also get to the island by boat, of course, for which there is a mooring close to the cabin.

The cabin doesn’t have electricity but it has a temporary water supply and a septic tank. The owners live overseas and have used the cabin as a holiday home for about 40 years, Hogan says. Although not likely to make a dream home, this property could perhaps be an ideal getaway location for a fishing enthusiast willing to open their home to make some like-minded friends on Lough Derg.