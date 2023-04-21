What will €320,000 buy in France, Spain, Denmark, Mexico and Dublin?

Ireland: Dublin

This two-bedroom apartment lies on the second floor of The Red Mill on Brunswick Street North in Smithfield. Extending to 60sq m (646sq ft), the well-maintained property has a mature communal courtyard and two resident roof gardens. Price: €320,000. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

Ségur-le-Chateau

France: Ségur-le-Chateau

Located in a medieval village, this country inn, Auberge Henry IV, has five new en suite bedrooms and a 120-cover restaurant and bar on the first floor. On the top floor is a large attic that could be converted, while a terrace to the front can be rented annually from the local commune for €400. Price: €319,000. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Alicante

Spain: Alicante

This Mediterranean-style semidetached villa is located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. With three bedrooms, it extends to 75sq m (807sq ft) and has a large terrace and garage. It is situated in a development close to the sea, with water sports, entertainment and beaches nearby. Price: €319,000. Agent: spotblue.com

North Jutland

Denmark: North Jutland

Constructed in 2007, this three-bedroom detached house extends to 159sq m (1,711sq ft) and has sea views from the first floor. It also has a good energy rating thanks to an efficient air-to-heat pump and is located a few hundred metres from the beach. A carport was added in 2016 and the house has been freshly painted. Price: 2.395 million DKK/€321,443. Agent: finn.no

Tulum

Mexico: Tulum

Situated in a gated community close to the Caribbean Sea on Riviera Maya, this penthouse condominium extends to 107sq m (1,152sq ft) with a further 11sq m terrace – which has a plunge pool. Communal facilities include a botanical garden, hydrotherapy pool, swimming pool, solarium, art gallery and restaurant. Price: $360,000/€327,972. Agent: sothebysrealty.com