Looking for a home in Monaghan? Try this four-bed for €330,000 or a three-bed for €220,000

With its county town an hour from Belfast and 90 minutes from Dublin, Monaghan is an attractive place to settle for those looking for convenient access to both cities.

The county also offers good value and is fast becoming regarded as part of the wider commuter belt for Dublin and Belfast, according to Conor McManus, director of Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus, which is based in Monaghan town.

It has been a busy year so far for Monaghan’s residential market, he says, with most offerings moving well. As is the case across the country, however, low stock is an issue, likely spurred on by rising building costs, he says, deterring new developments.

There is a mix of buyers in the market, according to McManus, including first-time buyers and downsizers looking for bungalows in towns, although they are a rarity.

Four-bed

Drumberagh, Laragh, Carrickmacross

This four-bedroom house, measuring 214sq m (2,303sq ft), near Carrickmacross, is in turnkey condition with modern wooden floors, wood-effect tile flooring and a neutral, fresh wall palette.

The property has two reception rooms on the ground floor as well as an open-plan kitchen-diner with a living area, a utility room and a guest loo. There are four bedrooms upstairs – the main is en suite – and a family bathroom.

The property is on a site of about 0.75 acres – with a landscaped garden and tarmac driveway – surrounded by unobscured countryside views. It has a D Ber.

The property is within walking distance of the local shop and Lisdoonan National School while Carrickmacross town is about a six-minute drive away.

Access to the Dublin/Derry N2 road is 5km from the property; it takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes to reach Dublin city centre. This Drumberagh home is now on the market through Toal Auctioneers, seeking €330,000.

11 Glenowen, Ballinode

Three-bed

11 Glenowen, Ballinode

This three-bed, three-bath semi-d comes to the market through Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus, having been well looked after by its current owners, seeking €220,000.

The home, measuring 105sq m (1,130sq ft), has a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and kitchen-diner to the back; the kitchen has dark modern handleless units – a new light-coloured floor would likely brighten the space.

There is also a guest loo and utility room. The house has a decent C2 Ber and likely wouldn’t require any immediate energy upgrades from a new owner.

There are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and an upgraded family bathroom upstairs; the main bedroom benefits from an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

The front garden is enclosed by a cute blue picket fence and the back garden is laid out in concrete and lawn. Situated in an enclave of 23 properties in Ballinode village, 11 Glenowen is a 10-minute drive from Monaghan town.

8 Sean Carraig, Carrickmacross

Downsizer

8 Sean Carraig, Carrickmacross

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace townhouse may suit a buyer looking to move from a rural area to be close to the amenities of Carrickmacross town.

The property, measuring 60sq m (646sq ft), is in good condition but could do with a cosmetic refresh to bring it up to a modern standard – a fresh lick of paint would go a long way.

The downstairs consists of an open-plan living area and kitchen, and a guest loo. Upstairs is a family bathroom, a single bedroom and the main bedroom.

The property has a D1 Ber rating and is in a development off the Mullinary Road. It also has low-maintenance paved back garden with a shed.

Number eight Sean Carraig is now on the market through REA Gunne Property, seeking €175,000.

14 Sean Carraig, Carrickmacross

Buy-to-let

14 Sean Carraig, Carrickmacross

An investor may be interested in this one-bed apartment available in the same development in the centre of Carrickmacross; it is for sale through O’Hanlon Property, seeking €135,000.

The first-floor apartment, measuring 37sq m (398sq ft), is in good condition with a C3 Ber. The property consists of an open-plan kitchen and living area, a double bedroom and a shower room with an enclosed patio garden.

The property also overlooks a green area from the front windows and there is parking for residents.

3 Lough Lane, Glaslough, Co Monaghan

Holiday home

3 Lough Lane, Glaslough

This three-bed terrace near the picturesque village of Glaslough enjoys lovely lake views from the back of the property.

Inside, the home is in turnkey condition with a small, bright livingroom to the front opening into the kitchen-diner, which has modern wooden units; there is also a guest loo on the ground floor.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom. There is a long back garden with lawn and a paved path.

The property, measuring 80sq m (858sq ft), has a good B3 Ber. It is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus, seeking €195,000.

Three-bed former farmhouse at Killygoan, Monaghan

Fixer-upper

Killygoan, Monaghan

This three-bed former farmhouse, extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), needs an imaginative buyer to snap it up and bring it back to life.

Off the Ballybay Road in Monaghan town, the property currently consists of two good-sized livingrooms; a long, narrow kitchen; a downstairs bathroom and three double bedrooms upstairs.

There is also a big back lawned garden, offering lots of potential. In need of modernisation throughout, this F-rated home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus, seeking €150,000.