Five homes on view this week

No 18 Hillside Drive, Castlepark, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14: Located on a much sought-after road.

18 Hillside Drive, Castlepark, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€1.595m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom dormer bungalow extending to 282sq m (3,035sq ft). Located on a much sought-after road, the house, in good order has an internal courtyard off the sitting room, a sauna and Jacuzzi bath in the main bathroom and one of the longer gardens in the area. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

No 1 Orlagh Lawn, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16: Property has parking for three cars to the front.

1 Orlagh Lawn, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€995,000, DNG

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 215sq m (2,314sq ft). Constructed in 1990, the property has Crema Marfil and solid oak flooring, parking for three cars to the front, and sits on a large end site, so has room to extend – subject to planning. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE

Doneely, Merton Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6: Has a 23m long rear garden.

Doneely, Merton Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€1.8m, Beirne & Wise

Detached five bedroom red brick house extending to 191sq m (2,055sq ft). The property, which is located minutes from the Milltown Luas, has a 23m long rear garden with two patios and a large greenhouse. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

No 30 Beach Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: Has a secluded southwest-facing rear garden.

30 Beach Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€895,000, Quillsen

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 134sq m (1,442sq ft) including a floored attic. The property, located just off Sandymount Strand, has a secluded southwest-facing rear garden that offers potential to extend – subject to planning. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

No 10 Arch Villas, Greystones, Co Wicklow: Substantial attic with conversion potential.

10 Arch Villas, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€495,000, McGovern Estates

Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow extending to 77sq m (834sq ft). The property - which was originally a three-bedroom house - has a large rear garden and a substantial attic with conversion potential – subject to planning. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at mcgovernestates.ie