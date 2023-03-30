Four new homes schemes launching in Dublin 18 starting from €365,000

The second phase of the Cherry Lane development contains two-, three- and four-bed terraced houses and some semi-detached houses

Four new homes schemes will be launched on April 1st in Dublin 18 – and the choice of date isn’t worrying the developers. A thousand people, for example, have already registered their interest in Glencairn Gate, an upscale scheme of three- and four-beds in Leopardstown built by Park Developments beside Glencairn House, the British ambassador to Ireland’s residence since the 1950s.

Park is also launching homes aimed at first-time buyers in nearby Kiln View, an apartment development in the Clay Farm estate on Ballyogan Road: its one- and two-beds, priced from €365,000 and €475,000, can qualify for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme and the First Home shared equity scheme as well as for green mortgages. Both are for sale through agent Savills. Elsewhere in Dublin 18, Quintain Ireland is launching 15 two-, three- and four-bed homes in the second phase of Cherry Lane in Cherrywood village, a new suburb near Loughlinstown. They are for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, costing from €560,000 to €780,000. In addition, DNG New Homes is releasing 15 three-bed houses in their second phase of releases at Suttonfield in Kilternan, starting at €685,000.

Glencairn Gate, off Murphystown Way, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Glencairn Gate interior

Glencairn Gate is notable not just for its energy-efficient new homes designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects but also for its mature setting: a pedestrian path lined by lime trees leads past the houses from Murphystown Way to Woodland Park, a steeply forested area of mature trees – open to the public – that has a viewing point over it. A pergola at the end of the lime tree walk is a nod to the style of Glencairn House, hidden behind high granite walls built by Park Developments.

There will be 96 houses and 31 apartments in Glencairn Gate: the properties being sold in the first phase are: two-storey three-beds (from 117sq m/1,254sq ft to 130sq m/1,404sq ft) costing from €695,000; and three-storey four-beds (from 154sq m/1,658sq ft to 178sq m/1,916sq ft) costing from €800,000. The Glencairn Luas stop is close by.

Glencairn Gate interior

After the shock of this year’s heating bills, many people will be attracted by houses described by Park as “nearly zero energy”: all homes are A-rated, have Daikin air-to-water heat pumps and triple-glazed Rationel windows.

Features that come as standard are kitchens by O’Connors of Drumleck, Co Louth, which have Silestone countertops, Quooker boiling water taps and all appliances including Bosch washing machines and dryers in utility rooms, where the heat pumps are also located. Also standard are large, mostly-tiled family bathrooms with separate shower and bath and built-in Brogan Jordan wardrobes in all bedrooms. Park’s attention to detail can be seen in the oak banister handrail: the spindles below it are painted white, but the underside of the rail is unpainted oak, to give a better view from below, says Park’s contracts manager, John Duggan.

Home of the Year’s Sara Cosgrove designed the smart interiors of the three-storey four-bed showhouses: the Cedar (174sq m/1,873sq ft), costing from €845,000, has a long kitchen, dining and sittingroom towards the back of the house, divided from a livingroom at the front by sliding pocket doors. The utility room is upstairs on the first floor of this house, along with two double bedrooms, a single and the family bathroom. The main bedroom on the top, second floor, has a large en suite; a small separate room with a deep Velux window is fitted out as a nursery but could be a home office. Another four-bed show house, the Linden (178sq m/1,916sq ft), costing from €875,000, has a good sized livingroom with a box bay window on the other side of the front hall from the kitchen, diningroom and sittingroom.

A three-bed 130sq m (1,404sq ft) show house called Pine Extended, with interiors designed by Optimise Interiors, has high ceilings, a vaulted atrium over the livingroom end of the open-plan kitchen, diningroom and livingroom, a separate good-sized livingroom, two double bedrooms (one en suite) upstairs and a single; a large attic could be converted to accommodate a bedroom. The 65sq m (700sq ft) garden (triangular-shaped in this show house) has a patio and raised lawn area. Another slightly smaller three-bed show house, the Beech, has a more traditional garden and a decent-sized understairs storage area.

Kiln View, Clay Farm, off Ballyogan Road, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Kiln View apartment balcony

Kiln View at Clay Farm is likely to appeal to people who grew up in the area, says Darren Clendennen of Savills, or people trading up from earlier Park Developments estates such as the nearby Gallops. The market for the one- and two-bed apartments in Kiln View, however, is most likely to be first-time buyers with perhaps a handful of downsizers.

The apartments are a new phase of Clay Farm, a large development of houses and apartments Park began building in 2017. It’s off Ballyogan Road, opposite Ballyogan Luas stop and Leopardstown Valley shopping centre.

There are 49 one- and two-bed energy-efficient all-electric apartments in the phase being launched on April 1st and, like Glencairn, they’re A-rated. They have a Nibe exhaust air heat pump and all apartments have one car parking space, pre-wired for electric car chargers, and secure bicycle storage. Standard features include triple-glazed Rationel windows, Nolan kitchens with quartz countertops, all appliances, utility rooms with tiled floors and washing machines and dryers and, as in Glencairn, built-in Brogan Jordan wardrobes with lots of hanging rails and shelving, particularly useful in an apartment.

Kiln View interior

But the main attraction of these apartments, says Clendennen, is that – being priced under €500,000 – they’re eligible for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, a tax-refund scheme designed to help first-time buyers reach the 10 per cent deposit required to buy a newly built (or self-built) home. The maximum tax refund is 10 per cent of the value of the property, capped at €30,000, on properties valued up to €500,000. As they’re A-rated, they are also eligible for reduced-interest green mortgages.

The 52sq m (560sq ft) one-beds, costing from €365,000, have good-sized balconies overlooking a 14-acre eco-park; there are also playgrounds in Clay Farm. The main bedroom of the 87.2sq m (939sq ft) two-bed has an en suite with a good-sized shower. Two-beds cost from €475,000. The annual service charge for one-bed apartments is €1,200 a year; and €2,100 for the two-beds.

Cherry Lane, Cherrywood Village, Dublin 18

Sara Cosgrove also designed the interiors of the three- and four-bed show houses in Quintain’s Cherry Lane, a development in the middle of Cherrywood village, a fairly short walk to the Laughanstown Luas stop and a short drive to the M50.

This is the second phase of a development designed by architects Urban Agency and the tall two-, three- and four-bed terraced (and some semi-detached) houses have varied roof types and exteriors. They’re family-friendly, overlooking 22-acre Tully Park, which is off semi-rural Lehaunstown Lane close to the ruins of ninth-century Tully Church, and next to Cherrywood Educate Together school. In a welcome change, these facilities were finished and opened before the houses were built. There are also two more large parks and playing fields close by, and a secondary school next to Tully Church is due to open in 2024.

The homes in this phase range from 87sq m (934sq ft) two-beds to 160sq m (1,719sq ft) four-beds. Two-beds cost from €560,000, three-beds from €675,000 and four-beds from €780,000. All homes are A-rated with air-to-water heat pumps; standard features include Bespace fitted wardrobes and kitchens with quartz countertops and Neff appliances (including a wine fridge in the four-beds). Sherry FitzGerald is handling sales.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

First-floor livingroom at the Roan, Suttonfield

DNG New Homes is releasing 15 houses at the Suttonfield development in Kilternan, all of which are three storeys tall with an additional livingroom on the first floor (which could be used as a fourth bedroom) including: the Sorrel, a three-bed terraced house extending to 184sq m (1,987sq ft) from €685,000; the Roan, a three-bed terrace extending to 188.5sq m (2,028 sq ft) from €725,000; and the Cremello a three-bed semi-d extending to 200sq m (2,152sq ft) also from €725,000. All homes in the scheme are A-rated and have air-to-water heat pumps.

Developed by Maplewood Residential, this is the second phase of homes to be released at Suttonfield. It is marketed as a high-end development, where the city meets the great outdoors. The scheme is about a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre, with easy access to the M50.