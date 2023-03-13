Looking for a house in Longford? Try this four-bed for €339,000 or a three-bed for €195,000

The arrival of the Center Parcs resort to Longford in 2019 has helped to make it a popular holiday destination for families around the country. Looking at the price range on offer for three- and four-bed homes, it may attract more people from outside to settle in the county, given high prices elsewhere.

“You could not raise a family in a better town than Longford,” says John Farrell from Farrell Brothers Auctioneers, based in the county town.

Stock, however, is low, he says, and many people are struggling to find exactly what they’re looking for, with some settling for a good-value home that they may upsize from in future.

There is good interest in anything that arrives to the market, he says.

READ MORE

“We have everything,” says Farrell, citing the train, with plenty of morning services to Dublin, schools and sports facilities.

There are some bargains available in Longford, although some homes in this list may require a little TLC.

Four-bed

7 Melview Glen, Longford

Four-bed

This four-bedroom detached home, extending to 197sq m (2,120sq ft), comes to the market in turnkey condition with a B3 energy rating, which is a big selling point given current energy costs. Downstairs the livingroom centres around a wood-burning stove, set against wood panelling and neutral light-grey walls. This rooms opens in to the dining area of an open-plan kitchen/diner; the kitchen is contemporary with navy/grey shaker units and marble-look counters. There is a utility and WC off the kitchen and a second, smaller livingroom to the front of the ground floor.

There are four double bedrooms upstairs – the principal is en suite – and the attic space is painted and carpeted, with a Stira for access. There is plenty of outdoor space with a tarmac driveway to the front of the property and a back garden, laid mostly in lawn, with a gazebo patio area to the back. This home is a three-minute walk from the local primary school and an eight-minute drive from Longford town centre. It is a 1½-hour drive from Dublin city via the N4 and M4 motorways. Number 7 Melview Glen is now on the market through Farrell Brothers Auctioneers, seeking €339,000.

[ Looking for a home in Co Kilkenny? Try this €590,000 turnkey four-bed or €200,000 two-bed downsizer ]

Three-bed

11 Cnoic Na Gaoithe, Lanesborough

Three-bed

This three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 108sq m (1,166 sq ft), comes to the market in good condition in the Shannonside town of Lanesborough, popular with anglers. Number 11 Cnoic na Gaoithe is within walking distance of the local schools, shops and cafes; it is a 15-minute drive from Roscommon town and 20 minutes from Longford town.

There is a livingroom leading on to an open-plan kitchen diner to the back of the house on the ground floor; the wooden kitchen units could do with a refresh. There is also a WC and utility downstairs. There are two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – as well as a single bedroom and family bathroom upstairs. The outside space is low maintenance, with a decorative loose stone back garden and cobblelock front driveway. This home, with a C energy rating, is on the market through Remax Team Earley, seeking €195,000.

Buy-to-let

15 Eden Court, Athlone Road

Buy-to-let

The top-floor two-bedroom apartment in the Eden Court development, extending to 62sq m (667sq ft) is likely to appeal to an investor due to its good condition and handy location. It is right in Longford town, with Supervalu, Aldi and Costa across the road and the train station a five-minute walk away.

The penthouse apartment consists of an en-suite main double bedroom, a decent-sized single bedroom, a main bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/livingroom; the kitchen is quite small but fit for purpose. It also has a southwest-facing balcony and off-street parking. This apartment, with a C energy rating, is on the market through Padraic Davis Auctioneers, seeking €125,000.

[ Looking for a home in Co Cork? Try this Carrignavar four-bed for €465k or a Skibbereen holiday home for €295k ]

Downsizer

22 Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown

Downsizer

A search on MyHome.ie shows there isn’t a huge selection of two-bed bungalows or ground-floor apartments available for those who wish to downsize in Longford. This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in Edgeworthstown, extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), may fit the bill, but an older person would probably look to swap out the bath in the main bathroom for a walk-in shower for easier accessibility.

This property consists of an open-plan kitchen and living area; the kitchen units would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. A double bedroom, single bedroom and bathroom sit down the hall. The Ber is C2 and the property is in a residential development with designated parking to the front. This property, within walking distance of the town’s library, shops and cafes, is on the market through Frank Greene Property Sales, seeking €115,000.

Holiday home

Ballymulvey, Ballymahon

Holiday home

This cute three-bed detached cottage near Ballymahon, close to Centre Parcs and Newcastle woods, would make a lovely countryside escape. The property, extending to 86sq m (925sq ft), is in great condition with white walls and wood-effect floors throughout. The kitchen and diner is in an extension, with pale-green kitchen units. A prospective buyer would probably look to assess what it would take to improve the property’s G Ber before purchasing. This cottage is now on the market through Raymond White Auctioneering, seeking €185,000.

[ Looking for a home in Co Offaly? Try this Tullamore five-bed for €495k or a Birr artisan cottage for €200k ]

Fixer-upper

Laughill, Ardagh, Longford

Fixer-upper

This three-bed Laughill farmhouse could be transformed into a spacious family home by an imaginative buyer. It currently consists of a sittingroom, livingroom, kitchen, bedroom and WC on the ground floor, with two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The property extends to 130sq m (1,399sq ft), on a 0.7-acre site, and also comes with a number of outbuildings.

The location of this property may inspire a prospective buyer; it is five-minutes from Ardagh heritage village and 10 minutes from Longford town. This property, which is in need of total restoration, is on the market through Padraic Davis Auctioneers, seeking €130,000.