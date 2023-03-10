New homes to buy in Cork: City, suburban and coastal homes to suit all tastes

A popular spot for both tourists and residents, living in Cork provides a good work-life balance and quality of life – home to large multinationals and a university – with a vibrant cosmopolitan city at its heart. The average price for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the county is now €278,000, whereas similar homes in the city cost an average of €355,000.

New housing developments in Cork include city and suburban schemes in Douglas, Glanmire and Coachford, while, in the county, 100 homes in Mallow, developed by Cork County Council in partnership with the O’Flynn Group, will be launched in April. Coastal new homes include Harbour Heights on the Rochestown Road and in Crosshaven and the picturesque tourist town of Kinsale is also represented with a new scheme at Abbey Fort.

All of the schemes listed qualify for the First-Home shared equity scheme and the Help-to-Buy scheme. It is worth noting that under the Government’s fresh start principle, the First-Home scheme is also open to people who are separated or divorced.

[ New four-bed homes 10 minutes from Cork city, starting at €470,000 ]

Clonmore

Clonmore, Mallow

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

This development of 100 three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses is located 1.5km from Mallow town centre with prices starting from €260,000. Prices for three-bed units at 112sq m (1,205sq ft) and four-bed units at 131sq m (1,410sq ft) include the maximum €75,000 contribution available to qualifying purchasers through the Affordable Housing Fund under the umbrella of the Government’s Housing for All strategy. Developed by Cork County Council in partnership with the O’Flynn Group, homes will be available from April.

READ MORE

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

A new phase of two-, three- and four-bedroom A-rated homes that qualify for the First-Home shared equity scheme are planned for release in April. Houses range in size from 84sq m (904sq ft) for two-bedroom semi-detached units to 137sq m (1,475sq ft) for the four-bedroom detached houses – which have three bathrooms. Developed by OBOF, starting prices for the development have yet to be confirmed; three-beds (106sq m/1,141sq ft) formerly sold in the development had a starting price of €380,000. A total of 70 of the 220 houses have already sold.

Abbey Fort

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Built by Hatley Homes, a limited number of four-bedroom end-of-terrace houses, measuring 128sq m (1,378sq ft), have been released, seeking €465,000, along with four-bedroom semi-detached houses, extending to 132sq m (1,421sq ft), seeking €480,000. Further releases of three-bedroom units in this are planned to be released from April. All houses have A2 or A3 energy ratings with Daikin air-to-water heat pumps and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

[ New three- and four-bed homes in sought-after Cork coastal town from €465,000 ]

Helms Point, Crosshaven

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

New development of 93 homes consisting of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses that are in walking distance to the picturesque coastal town of Crosshaven and about a 35-minute drive from Cork. Houses in the O’Flynn development are planned for release in late March and starting prices are yet to be confirmed.

Cnoic Eoin

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Situated 20km from Cork city centre so a viable option for commuters, this new phase will see 30 A2-rated four-bed detached and semi-detached houses extending to a generous 196sq m (2,115sq ft). Located on the southern side of Coachford village in the Lee valley, the scheme is well serviced by shops, schools and sports clubs. Built by TFT Construction, the starting price for the four-bed detached house is expected to be between €480,000-€490,000 and are available from March.

Ballinglanna

Ballinglanna, Glanmire

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

With prices starting at €470,000, a limited number of four-bedroom semi-detached homes, measuring 135sq m (1,465sq ft), have been released in the Ballinglanna development, developed by the O’Flynn Group. A further scheme of two- and three-bedroom townhouses will be launched in April, with prices to be confirmed. These A-rated homes are within walking distance of Glanmire village, and a 10-minute drive from Cork city.

Mount Woods site

Mount Woods, Douglas

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Located 10 minutes from the city, this Glenveagh development consists of two- and three-bedroom town houses and three- and four-bedroom semi-detached houses, which are set to be released in September. Prices have yet to be confirmed.

VIcars Glebe

Vicars Glebe, Coachford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

This scheme of 75 three- and four-bedroom semi-detached homes are sale agreed but agent Rachael O’Leary has a cancellation list for hopeful buyers. The development consists of three-bedroom bungalows at 75sq m (812sq ft), three-bedroom semi-detached homes measuring 112sq m (1,204sq ft) and four-bedroom semi-detached units, extending to 126sq m (1,359sq ft), with prices starting at €325,000.