Five homes on view this week in Dublin

2A Taney Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14
€775,000, Russell Estate Agents
Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 116sq m (1,250sq ft). The property, constructed in the early 2000s, is in good order and is a 5-minute walk to the Luas. It has room to extend in the 19m/60ft back garden, subject to planning permission. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at russells.ie
37 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Monkstown, Co Dublin
€515,000, Lynam Auctioneers
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 58sq m (622sq ft). The property has off-street parking, solid-timber sash windows and a Stira for attic access. It had three bedrooms, one of which is now a bathroom, and is located close to Salthill and Monkstown Dart stations. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at lynam.ie
2 Castledawson, Sion Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€525,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Two-bedroom, own-door, first-floor apartment extending to 63sq m (678sq ft). The property lies to the front of the complex, so has commanding views of Blackrock Park and Dublin Bay. It has a westerly terrace, a large secure storage room and is within walking distance to the Dart. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at lisney.com
79 Richmond Hall, Richmond Road, Fairview, Dublin 3
€345,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Two-bedroom penthouse apartment extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). Constructed in 2006, the property located on the banks of the Tolka river has views across the city that take in Croke Park to Howth Head. It has a terrace for outdoor entertaining and a secure underground parking space. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
21 Harold’s Cross Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W
€445,000, DNG
Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 65sq m (700sq ft). Tucked away off the Grand Canal, the property, which has excellent transport links and is close to amenities, has been recently refurbished. Ber E2
On View: By appointment at dng.ie