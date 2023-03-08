Well-designed Ranelagh two-bed for €650,000

Address : 17 Mountpleasant Place Ranelagh Dublin 6 Price : €650,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

When the owner of 17 Mountpleasant Place in Ranelagh completed the two-year renovation of this property, he had transformed and reconfigured it, having bought it for €320,000 in 2017, according to the Property Price Register. He stripped and gutted the house and turned the layout on its head, so the kitchen/living area is on the first floor and the bedrooms are downstairs.

Quality of finish and a fine architectural sensibility are evident on entering this home. The exterior belies what is inside: a well-designed home of 77sq m (828sq ft), where the design flourishes add warmth.

Engineered walnut floors, walnut architraves and walnut doors from Murphy Larkin in Clonmel, with the grain of the wood split and running in two directions, add interest throughout. Two bedrooms lie off the hall, both have capacious wardrobes and storage. The hall has a clever use of the understairs space; bi-fold doors concertina out to reveal a space large enough for two washing appliances with more storage space above.

A bathroom lies at the end of the hall, one of two in the property, with an array of tile, including a rippled grey stone tile in the shower, a recessed sink and a skylight making for a fresh, bright space.

READ MORE

Kitchen

Living area

Upstairs is a long living area filled with light, with dual-aspect windows, plus doors out to a small terrace that has a fire pit, surround seating and gets the morning sun, facing southeast.

[ Three-bed Dublin city-centre apartment overlooking River Liffey for €650,000 ]

There is a guest WC at this level at the top of the stairs. The kitchen was designed by Timbercraft in Newbridge and has some interesting features, with hard-working storage and a long, elongated hob making the most of the space available. An oak-topped island has a black composite sink.

Living Area

Living Area

At the other end of the upstairs living area, a Lamartine fire fits neatly into the chimney breast and is flanked on either side by shelving and storage. The pitched ceiling was opened up and the insulation was thorough, bringing the property’s previous G Ber up to a B3. The windows were all replaced by double glazed, wooden sash windows with attractive plantation shutters.

“The space was perfect for what we wanted, it was lovely and comfortable. It was well worth all the work,” says the owner.

“When I bought in 2017, I had to go for planning permission,” he says. “It took about a year of heavy lifting, then it was the final things: the wardrobes, the fire, the shelving units. The renovation took about two years in total.”

Bedroom

Bathroom

Bathroom

The owner loves living in Ranelagh and is looking to trade up to a larger property in the area. “I love everything about it,” he says. “It’s so close to the Luas, all the bars and cafes, it’s close to the Aviva, all the amenities of Dublin.”

The house is a three-minute walk to the Luas and close to all the schools and amenities of one of Dublin’s most charming villages. Number 17 Mountpleasant Place is for sale through Owen Reilly, seeking €650,000.