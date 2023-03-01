Turnkey three-bed close to the Botanic Gardens for €545,000

Address : 13 St Ita's Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 Price : €545,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom mid-terrace home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac off Botanic Avenue in Glasnevin, Dublin 9. It enjoys one of the most desirable locations on the north side of the city with Griffith Park just a few metres away and the gorgeous National Botanic Gardens a five-minute walk, which are free to explore all year round.

Owners Julianne and Darragh bought the property back in 2019, for €460,000, according to the Property Price Register. Julianne says she has had the opportunity to appreciate the locality during her maternity leave, bundling their baby girl into the pram and sampling the fare from all the local coffee shops. They also go to Drumcondra, a 10-minute walk away, and as far as O’Connell Street, which they can reach in 40 minutes. Darragh also cycles to work, and they find they rarely use the car, except for taking trips back to their native Cork.

It is with a heavy heart that they leave their first home; the family are emigrating to Australia, where Julianne, who is a doctor, is starting a fellowship.

Two other homes in the cul-de sac have recently gone sale agreed, which were previously owned by long-term residents, the owners say. There is a lovely atmosphere in the area with neighbours stopping for chats on the street and waving into the front door of number 13.

Hallway

Kitchen

Dining area

This home comes to the market in excellent condition. From the street, the front garden consists of a loose-stone driveway and paved path to the front door, complete with beech hedging and wooden bin storage. Julianne and Darragh installed double-glazed windows throughout, which have navy/grey frames on the outside and white frames on the inside to blend in with the freshly painted walls. It has a C Ber rating, which is decent for an older home.

Entering the front hallway, the eye is drawn all the way down to the kitchen window facing out to the back garden; the solid wood floors, which continue throughout the ground floor, add warmth.

The airy open-plan kitchen-dining-livingroom sits at the end of the hall. The kitchen features ivory country-style wooden units, with wood-effect countertops, a blue and white Moroccan-style splashback and a centre island. An ivory Smeg cooker blends into the scheme, which also has Belfast sink.

The kitchen faces on to the large dining area, with plenty of room for a table for six, with the livingroom to the left, featuring a wood-burning stove, which, Julianne says, heats the whole house. The same blue and white tiles from the kitchen frame the alcove for the stove and there are built-in book shelves and storage on either side. There is also a WC on the ground floor. Altogether, it is a warm, comfortable and highly functional space.

Living area

The southeast-facing back garden is laid out in lawn with a paved path to the patio area at the end of the garden and a shed which is plumbed for the washing machine and dryer.

Up the newly carpeted stairs, in a herringbone pattern, you’ll find a three-bedroom layout familiar to many properties. The family bathroom is toward the back of the home which has a separate walk-in shower and a bath.

There is a double bedroom also toward the rear with a spacious main bedroom and generous single to the front. The main bedroom has large built-in wardrobes and the original fireplace painted white, which adds character.

The single room is set up as an office which Darragh uses when working from home but it would also make an excellent nursery or small bedroom. All of the upstairs bedrooms have been newly covered in a bouncy, beige carpet.

All you would need to do is unpack if you bought this home, and its excellent location means you could easily live here without a car. Number 13, St Ita’s Road, extending to 80sq m (860sq ft), is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €545,000.