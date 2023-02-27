Looking for a house in Louth? Try this beachfront three-bed for €460k or mid-terrace fixer-upper for €130k AMV

On the east coast of Ireland, situated an equal distance from Dublin and Belfast, Louth has a wide range of properties to offer potential homebuyers.

Although still somewhat overlooked as a viable commuter option for those working in Dublin city, it is just as accessible as Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Perhaps locals are happy to keep it as a lesser-known gem with many native Louth men and women moving back to the county, after renting elsewhere, to set down roots with a partner, says Karl Tracey, selling agent from Dundalk-based agency Sherry FitzGerald Carroll.

“There is much better value in Louth for those commuting to Dublin just one or two days a week,” he says, referring to hybrid working arrangements that have been widely adopted since the pandemic.

READ MORE

[ Town & Country: What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Louth? ]

While he heard talk of a slowdown elsewhere, January was a busy month for the residential market in Louth, says Tracey, and that seems to be continuing.

There are also several multinational companies based in the county, attracting international buyers as well as those from elsewhere in Ireland, Tracey says, including WuXi Biologics, PayPal and National Pen.

Four-bed

The Willow, Marlmount, Old Dublin Road, Dundalk

This four-bedroom detached property, extending to 146sq m (1,572sq ft), is a pristine new home benefiting from an A energy rating. There are four of The Willow style properties available in the Marlmount development, says agent Karl Tracey of Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, with more planned for future phases.

The property has two reception rooms to the front of the ground floor: a cosy TV room to the left and a livingroom to the right which accesses the dining area of the kitchen/diningroom through double doors. There is also a utility and WC downstairs. There are three double bedrooms upstairs – the principal is en suite – as well as a single bedroom. Kitchen and bathroom fittings are included in the sale but flooring and appliances will be left for the new owner to add.

It is in an excellent location in the Marlmount development, within walking distance of the seaside village of Blackrock. There is easy access from the property to the M1 motorway connecting Dundalk to Dublin, an hour away, and Belfast. These four-beds are on the market seeking €460,000.

Seaville

Three-bed

Seaville, Blackrock

This three-bed period property, extending to 119sq m 1,280sq ft, sits across from Priest’s Beach in Blackrock, with gorgeous views of Dundalk bay and the Cooley mountains. The property has plenty of character having been refurbished to champion its period features while creating an airy, contemporary finish. There is an easy-to-maintain patio garden at the back of the house.

There are great walks to be had along the pier and into Blackrock village, which has shops, cafes and restaurants. It’s also a 10-minute walk from Dundalk town centre. This charming mid-terrace home, with a D Ber, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, seeking €475,000.

47 The Square

Downsizer

47 The Square, Riverbank, Drogheda

This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment, extending to 62sq m, comes to the market in turnkey condition after a recent refurbishment. An open-plan livingroom/diningroom to the fronted of the property offers a blank canvas, painted a light grey with light wood-effect floors. The kitchen has light-grey units with marble-look counters. There are two double bedrooms and the main bedroom has an en suite. The family bathroom has a bath which could be swapped out to create a large, accessible shower.

The Riverbank development is beside the greenway along the river Boyne and is a five-minute drive from the amenities of Dundalk town centre. This property, which has a C Ber, is on the market through DNG Brady, seeking €185,000.

3 New Street

Buy-to-let

3 New Street, Scotch Hall Apartments, Drogheda

This impeccably designed B-rated two-bedroom apartment in the bustling town of Drogheda is likely to appeal to an investor due to its turnkey condition. The high-gloss sage-green kitchen units is a particular highlight in the open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom. The bedrooms are decent-sized doubles and the main bedroom is en suite.

The property enjoys views of the river Boyne and is adjacent to Scotch Hall shopping centre. It is close to all other amenities Drogheda has to offer including shops, restaurants, pharmacy, schools, a creche and a medical centre. It is just a five-minute walk from Drogheda train and bus stations. This property, extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), is on the market through Shane Black Property Advisors, seeking €190,000.

Ballagan

Holiday home

Ballagan, Greenore

This three-bedroom cottage-style detached property, extending to 158sq m (1,700sq ft), offers a tranquil escape with unspoilt views of the Greenore shoreline.

The property has a large open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with a wood-burning stove at its centre. The main bedroom and a bathroom are on the ground floor. There is a bright mezzanine upstairs with two further bedrooms, an office and a family bathroom. Situated on 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres), the back garden a patio area with a built-in barbecue/pizza oven.

Located 6km from Carlingford village and 23km from Dundalk, this property, which has a C Ber, is on the market through DNG Duffy, seeking €325,000.

5 Barrack Street

Fixer-upper

5 Barrack Street, Dundalk

This three-bedroom mid-terrace property, extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft), in the centre of Dundalk offers plenty of potential for an imaginative buyer. The home, built in the 1820s, retains some period details including ceiling coving in some rooms and a black and ivory checkerboard floor in the entrance hall. The kitchen to the back of the property is small and narrow so a new owner will likely look to knock through to create an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom on the ground floor.

The new owner will also likely look to improve the F Ber rating, given the increase in energy costs. The property is close to Marshes shopping centre, supermarkets, bars, restaurants and schools. Number 5 Barrack Street is going up for auction through DNG Duffy on March 15th, with an advised minimum value of €130,000.