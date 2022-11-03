Town & Country: What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Louth?

TOWN
Address: 19 Drynam Court, Swords, Co Dublin
Agent: DNG
In good order, this four-bedroom detached house has a landscaped front drive with cobblelock paving and raised beds. The rear garden, which benefits from being south-facing, has a sandstone patio and artificial grass. An added bonus is the large stretch of green right beside the property, which will be an attraction for families.
Plus: Lots of green space for children to play
Minus: Ber is D2
COUNTRY
Address: Crosslaney, Carlingford, Co Louth
Agent: Blue Sky Property
Extending to a generous 371sq m (3,993sq ft), this four-bedroom house is located on the Cooley Peninsula with views to Slieve Foy and the Mountains of Mourne, close to the shores of Carlingford Lough. The property, with high-end interiors has a detached garage with a home office, is alarmed and has a Ber of C1.
Plus: Large house and grounds with spectacular views
Minus: Though not too far away, you will be driving to the shop