Sandymount redbrick with walk-in dressingroom for €1.5m

Address : 144 Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The owners of an end-of-terrace redbrick in Sandymount had little to do to modernise it when they bought it for €985,000 11 years ago; previous owners had already extended and renovated the Victorian house, adding a smart modern kitchen at the rear.

It has lovely original period details – elaborate plasterwork in the hall and reception rooms – and it’s bright.

Lots of Velux windows were added in the renovation, even over an upstairs return, and it has good storage, with lots of built-in cupboards. And, unusually, there’s a small utility room at the top of the house on the last return.

The main change the current owners made was to turn a small bedroom into a walk-in dressingroom next to the main bedroom. They also redeveloped the back garden, putting in artificial lawn.

READ MORE

Number 144 Tritonville Road, a 186sq m (2,002sq ft) three-bed is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.5 million. It has a D1 Ber.

The front hall is floored with pale tiles, is part-panelled and has good period details, such as the centre rose and elaborate coving.

Hallway and stairs

Drawing room

Kitchen-dining room

Family room

On the right is the large interconnecting drawingroom and diningroom. The drawing-room has a bay window with plantation shutters and both have matching white marble fireplaces.

The drawingroom opens, through a wide arch, into the diningroom, which has fitted shelving. French doors at the end open down a few steps into the kitchen.

There are three steps down from the front hall, past a small panelled toilet, leading to the kitchen/diningroom. Units are white, with the base of the marble-topped island and wall panelling painted navy. There’s a Rangemaster set into the chimney breast.

A sliding-glass door opens from the kitchen into a family room at the back of the house, where toys are neatly stacked in baskets in built-in shelving. It’s also very bright, with Velux roof windows and floor-to-ceiling glass doors/windows the width of the room opening into the garden.

Bedroom

Walk-in dressingroom

Garden includes two patio areas

Upstairs, there’s a small double child’s bedroom on the first return next to the part-panelled family bathroom. There are built-in cupboards on the landing opposite the bathroom.

The main bedroom and a second double are up 10 more steps on the first floor. The owners turned a small single bedroom into a walk-in dressingroom with floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes, shelves and drawers by creating a very wide arch in the wall.

A ladder in the dressing room leads up to a mezzanine storage space with a Velux window. On the other side of the bedroom there’s a fully-tiled en suite shower room.

A few more stairs lead up to a return at the top of the house; this is the utility room, with space for a washer and dryer.

The modest-sized garden is bordered by stone walls and there’s a patio outside the family room and another patio seating area at the bottom of the garden.

There is rear access off a lane off Claremont Road around the corner. There is also off-street parking in the gravelled front garden.