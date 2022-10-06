Clonskeagh Castle, complete with tunnel and secret staircases, for sale for €2.95m

Clonskeagh Castle: the owners engaged the architect Robert Bourke to help turn this historic pile back into a family home

Address : Clonskeagh Castle, 80 Whitebeam Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Hiding a castle in plain sight is not an easy thing. But just off the roundabout on Whitebeam Road in Dublin 14 is Clonskeagh Castle, hidden behind a blanket of trees with the grounds of Dodderstown and Milltown Grove apartments behind it.

Dating from about 1790, it once stood on a much larger elevated site than its current half-acre, and was approached by an avenue which is now Whitethorn Road. It was constructed for Henry Jackson, an industrialist who owned a successful iron business with foundries in both the city centre and at the River Dodder, not far from his Clonskeagh home.

The property is hidden away amongst a large expanse of trees

He became a prominent member of the United Irishmen, and was involved with various preparations for the 1798 rebellion, as his foundries manufactured pikes used in combat, along with iron balls used in the French cannons. His son-in-law Oliver Bond, who was implicated in the preparations, died in prison of apoplexy, after which Jackson moved to the United States with his wife and extended family.

The family claimed to be related to the seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, though some have questioned the veracity of this.

In 1811, two large towers were added to the castle by the next resident, George Thompson, who had a post at the Irish treasury. Thompson’s alterations in essence turned the house around back to front, as the original entrance had been on the southern side – which now allows light to flow in from the south.

The kitchen/dining area has an air of spacious elegance

The castle was purchased in 1934 by G&T Crampton, who later developed the fine redbrick houses that now stand on the nearby Whitethorn, Whitebeam and Maple Roads.

In its 230 or so years, perhaps the most unusual part of Clonskeagh Castle’s history was a lost Kerry treasure, presumed missing for the best part of 130 years.

This year marks the 410th anniversary of Tralee being granted a charter to operate as a town, with a mayor and a corporation. However, the charter itself, in Latin script on vellum, was found in September 1972 by a Dublin-based solicitor acting on behalf of its owners. It remains a mystery how the charter arrived at Clonskeagh Castle, but it is thought that it ended up in Dublin after being misplaced when the Tralee municipal corporation was closed in 1840.

The castle, now surrounded by a curtilage of trees, was divided into apartments and purchased in 1992 by its current residents, who turned it back into a family home. They engaged the architect Robert Bourke to renovate the basement and repair the upper floors. It is worth taking a look at his website to see the difference his renovations made.

The basement is now laid out as a one-bedroom apartment, along with myriad storage rooms.

Extending to a whopping 600sq m (6,450sq ft) not including storage units, its tunnel or its secret staircases, the house is in excellent condition considering its age. It has seven bedrooms and four sumptuously-sized reception rooms, as well as a most generous hallway.

The layout and look of the dining room typify the vaguely feminine curves which characterise Clonskeagh Castle

The sweeping central hallway of Clonskeagh Castle is a dramatic introduction to the property

The living room is classily yet understatedly furnished

There is something almost feminine about the curves and arches of the building, which contrast wonderfully with its more structured linear castellated exterior.

The new apartment at basement level can bring in an income or indeed house staff or an au pair, and there is lots of room for further development, subject to planning permission.

The curved upper landing epitomises the castle's architectural outlook

The property has seven spectacular bedrooms

The basement of the property contains a one-bedroom apartment

The property has a Section 482 designation, and there is an existing planning permission to allow for further improvements, one of which is to connect the three upper parts of the house into a penthouse-like suite of rooms.

This most unusual offering, which is Ber-exempt, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.95 million.