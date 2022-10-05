Wicklow lodge offers cosy home, income and escape for €900,000

Address : The Wicklow Escape, Donard, Co Wicklow Price : €900,000 Agent : JP & M Doyle Ltd, Terenure

Taking an old An Óige youth hostel and transforming it into a Blue Book mountain retreat and B&B in five years, two of which were largely in lockdown, is some feat.

But for Lisa Wilkinson, it appears to have come naturally. She ran The Elbowroom, a wellbeing centre with childcare, yoga and Pilates for the past 20 years in Stoneybatter, Dublin, and is now establishing Manor Picture House, a community hub with flexible workspaces, a creche and a wellbeing space, also in Stoneybatter.

She is placing her business in Donard, Co Wicklow, on the market as she has returned to college in King’s Inns full-time, after studying part-time for the past few years. “My father was a judge, and I think it’s in my blood: I would like to represent women’s rights in the maternity system,” says Wilkinson.

Before Covid, the Wicklow Escape was used for events such as weddings, retreats and private functions. Then Wilkinson added a fine-dining element with excellent local suppliers, such as Ridgeway Farm Wagyu beef and all things organic from the local farm at Castleruddery.

Located at the foothills of the west Wicklow Mountains, the 18th-century lodge, which extends to 282sq m (3,035sq ft), has been transformed into an immersive culinary experience with seven rustic lodges on an acre of woodlands. Essentially a T-shape, the old house to the front is divided into two parts: a large dining hall with an open-fire lounge area and a three-bedroom cottage at the other. “This was my dream, to live here, but my two teenage children in Dublin have other ideas.”

To the rear are seven own-door en suite garden rooms, all of which were renovated in May 2021, when the roof was replaced and a staff cabin was erected with an outdoor kitchen and dining pavilion.

Set into the woodlands an hour from Dublin, the outdoor spaces have a gin garden, where aromatics for botanicals are grown and where Wilkinson has run Gincident — a weekend of gin flavouring classes.

A new larch cabin offers a second snug and, as it has a wood-burning stove, it is used for spa treatments. There is a lovely hot tub immersed in the surrounding woodlands. Overall, the quirky mountain retreat can sleep 18 people, or more if it is a private party.

“I have so many other projects on the go, I feel I haven’t exploited its true potential, as we only opened four days a week. But there is a great team — all living locally — including the head chef, general manager and front of house.”

There are many options for the future of the Wicklow Escape, as a full-time business, a home and business combined or for someone who would like to live in the depths of the Wicklow foothills.

With a Ber of D1, the property is on the market seeking €900,000 through agent JP&M Doyle.