How to turn something old into something very 2024 - without spending a fortune

Looking for a “back to school” project? With the summer coming to an end, and the shorter days of autumn fast approaching, we’re going to be spending more time indoors. But if your interiors are not quite where you’d like them to be, don’t despair; rather than streaming the latest show, how about embarking on a little DIY instead?

If you like the idea of being more sustainable when it comes to passed-down or tired furniture, but are lacking in inspiration, then here are a few ideas to steer you in the right direction.

Forget shabby chic

First of all, bear in mind that design trends have moved on from upcycling’s early-2000s shabby-chic heyday, into a far more sleek and trendy approach, aimed at Insta-savvy interiors lovers.

And there are now plenty of sources to easily add a modern look to your home.

One such example is Bemz, a Stockholm-based company that specialises in covers for your Ikea soft furnishings. As its tagline goes, it will add some much-needed individuality to the “world’s most familiar furniture”. Indeed, you could easily think that this chic check couch cover in 100 per cent linen (€729), with floor-length ruffles. would be found in the likes of Glassette or Rowen & Wren. Guaranteed to upgrade any room, as seen in digital creator Emma Johansson’s (@whatdecoratesmyday) home.

Another quick fix comes in the form of Prettypegs. Again the Swedes are to the rescue when it comes to giving a different look to furniture, with rounded legs for tables, cabinets and beds, giving a contemporary update in minutes flat.

Bertil 100 Ash natural, €33.50 each, prettypegs.com

Some of my favourites include the Barbro 100 Cloudy Pink and the Otto 100 Ash Natural (both €18.90 each), or the Bertil 100 Ash Natural (€33.50). Keep an eye out for the brand’s Raw series, launching soon. These legs are ready to be painted.

[ The simple home-maintenance jobs that are ideal to do at this time of the yearOpens in new window ]

Get painting

As someone who has dipped into the art of furniture painting, one thing I will say is that the right brush and some masking tape will be your best friends, and don’t forget to prime and sand down where needed. For a more professional option or for inspiration, head straight for Geneva Vanderzeil (@genevavanderzeil) from Collective Gen (@collective.gen), or Melanie Lissack Interior (@melanielissackinteriors), two up-cyclers who always pop out on my feed.

Geneva Vanderzeil runs furniture upcycling course. Photograph: Geneva Vanderzeil

If you're looking for inspiration, head straight for Melanie Lissack Interior. Photograph: Melanie Lissack

Here you will find out how to add wooden fluting, bobbins and scallops – details I’m dying to try adding to abandoned frames, selves and furnishings. You can pick up bobbins (£3.37 60pcs) and scallop trim (£16.50 95cm long and 6cm wide) on Amazon, and be sure to make a list of everything they use in their videos to limit your trips to your local hardware store.

For a more comprehensive introduction to this world, look no further than Geneva’s DIY School. Here you will find out how to source the best items, design your project, hundreds of upcycling techniques and even how to sell your end results in more than 40 video lessons with printable course materials. This Australian is one of the most recognisable faces in this niche industry, with over one million followers, a wealth of knowledge and great taste to boot. Her furniture upcycling course is A$220 (€132) but can be bought in a bundle for A$99 (€60) at genevasdiyschool.com.

A paint brand I’ve got my eye on is Color Stories, available in Søstrene Grene online (but not available in-store). Its modern hues are sure to enhance your mood every time you see your latest project in pride of place, with pots starting at €19.80 for 450ml of acrylic paint. This will cover three-four metres squared with two layers, so perfect for a large bookcase or two, and even a few stools with the leftovers.

Color Stories paint boy-oh-boy blue 450ml, €19.80, sostrenegrene.com

As a tip, give your item six to 12 hours to dry between layers, and be sure to lay down sheets you are planning on getting rid of. I also like the look of their round-headed brushes, from €15.80, which seem to be perfect for dabbing into the grooves of woodgrain.

The finishing touch

Now that your project is sanded (if needed), primed, embellished and painted, it’s time for my favourite finishing touches – hardware from Matilda Goad. These have to be the best backplates on the market, in the forms of stars, birds and clover, all starting at €12.95. You can also easily change the look of a piece of furniture with some clear or colourful knobs, starting at €15.95.

Brass backplate in bird, €12.95, matildagoad.com

Brass backplate in star, €12.95, matildagoad.com

Once you’ve got the taste for DIY, then try to master a more hands-on creation, such as a Tik-Tok-approved tile table. For the lazy route, you can get a professional version from StudioCubbe on Etsy, €250. But I believe that a trowel (€10.49); a tube of grout (€9.49); and a sponge (€3.99 from Woodies); with some mosaic tile sheets, (€5 each from TulioTiles on Etsy), and you’ll have yourself a table that you will love at a fraction of the price.

TulioTiles tile sheet in white with blue dots, €5 each, etsy.com

The accordion embroidery full kit with frame, £40, thefabledthread.com

All looking too ambitious? Then start small (and clean) with an embroidery kit and work your way up. I love the Musician’s range from The Fabled Thread of Islington, London with full kits for £40 (€47). Next, take a leaf out of owner Eppie Thompson’s book, and try out hand painting the frame, and soon you can call yourself an up-cycler.