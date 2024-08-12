The simple home-maintenance jobs that are ideal to do at this time of the year

As far as sunshine goes, it hasn’t been the best summer for anyone who isn’t escaping to warmer climes. But regardless of the cloud cover there is always a silver lining and, in this case, the dearth of beach days can be taken as an opportunity to tackle some of the maintenance jobs at home which, if the weather were better, would more than likely remain niggling and neglected.

John Kinsella of jkhomeimprovements.ie says this time of year is ideal for ticking off your home maintenance to-do list.

The mild Irish summer, he says, is “the perfect time, not only for garden work but also for outdoor painting, as, like many other DIY jobs, this can be more difficult to do earlier or later in the year”.

“Other jobs we would recommend homeowners to do during this time period would be a simple gutter clean and checking the roof for any damage which might need repairing after the winter months,” says Kinsella. “It is also a perfect time of year to do the yearly boiler service and have your windows and doors checked for draughts, so you are winter ready.

“Another simple thing to check is the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for batteries and to see if they are in need of replacing. And we would recommend contacting a professional to have your attic and wall insulation checked and upgraded, if necessary, before the winter months creep in.”

John Powell, CEO of Co Meath-based home-maintenance company Premier Irish Homes, agrees. He says that when it comes to maintaining our properties, “it is important to prioritise tasks which will help preserve their condition and functionality”.

“There are some jobs which are recommended during the summer months and these include routine maintenance checks to maintain essential systems such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning),” he says. “This can help identify and address any issues before they escalate into costly repairs.

Roofing work, especially repairs involving structural issues or leaks, should be done by experienced roofers to prevent further damage and ensure proper installation

“Also, regularly inspecting and maintaining the exterior of your home can help prevent water damage and structural issues – while performing seasonal maintenance tasks such as cleaning gutters, servicing heating and boiler systems, and sealing windows and doors can help prepare your home for changing weather conditions.”

Powell says that by “staying proactive and addressing maintenance tasks in a timely manner, you can help protect your investment, ensure the safety and comfort of your home and potentially save money on costly repairs in the long run”.

“But it’s important to know when to call in experts for certain tasks to ensure the safety and integrity of your home,” he adds. “Any electrical repairs or installations should be handled by a registered electrician to prevent the risk of electrical fires or shocks. Also, complex plumbing issues, such as big leaks or boiler issues, should be addressed by a professional plumber to avoid water damage and potential health hazards.

“Servicing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems should be done by trained technicians to ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency – while roofing work, especially repairs involving structural issues or leaks, should be done by experienced roofers to prevent further damage and ensure proper installation.

“Accessing ladders on your own is an extremely unsafe procedure – and any repairs involving the foundation, load-bearing walls, or structural integrity of the home should be handled by qualified contractors to maintain the safety and stability of the building.

“If you are unsure about a particular job or lack the necessary skills and tools, it is best to seek professional help to avoid potential risks and costly mistakes.”

Getting the children involved

'Tasks which encourage discussion, connection, problem-solving and co-operation are very beneficial and empower children to become active decision makers in their family.' Photograph: Getty Images

Staying on top of home and garden maintenance is an ongoing challenge in itself but parents will be aware that during the long summer holidays these necessary tasks become even more difficult to do as children need both looking after and entertaining.

However, by allocating age-appropriate jobs to your kids, not only can you ensure that everything is kept ticking over, you will also keep youngsters from becoming bored and teach them the value of responsibility and sharing the load.

Teacher Bernie Woods, who is also a creative mindful practitioner and runs themeaningfulmuinteoir.ie, says there are many benefits to setting meaningful tasks for children during the summer holidays and throughout the year.

“Tasks which encourage discussion, connection, problem-solving and co-operation are very beneficial and empower children to become active decision makers in their family,” says Woods. “Involving children in the household tasks – such as setting the table for dinner, walking the family pet, organising their toys and belongings, helping in the garden, and preparing meals together – encourages them to play an active role in daily family life.”

Aisling Owens Nash, can attest to this. The mother-of-three says she began allocating jobs to her children following the advice of experts in relation to her eldest child who has developmental co-ordination disorder, also known as dyspraxia.

“One way of supporting him [when he was younger] was to build tasks into his day, such as wiping down our leather couches and making sure he got every spot, or carrying small loads of clothing or items upstairs,” she says. “He is now 16 and puts his clothes into the washing machine weekly, gets them dried and put away. He also helps with emptying the bins or lifting heavier items.

“My nine-year-old loves making the beds, helping to get the corners on the sheets, making the bedding nice and flat and fluffing up the pillows. His daily tasks include making his bed and hoovering the sittingroom floor and the entrance hall – while my seven-year-old helps with emptying the dishwasher, putting away food shopping, matching up shoes in the utility room and putting them on the shelves.

“I also feel that having our children involved in small tasks daily shows them how to work as a team, communicate and learn responsibility. Don’t get me wrong, they don’t always want to do these things but it also teaches them life skills, as we all hope our children can grow up to be independent and successful living in their own right.”