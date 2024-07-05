Small space, big opportunity: how to spruce up your guest loo

Your powder room or guest WC may be small, but it’s a big opportunity to wow your friends and family when they visit. With some imagination and a little creative courage, you can transform your tiny toilet into a stunning space that will have everyone talking. Here are some ideas for sprucing up your small space with serious style.

Colour drenching

When it comes to guest WCs, many of us find ourselves dealing with spaces under the stairs, often featuring low ceilings. But don’t let this limit your design potential. In fact, these snug spaces present a unique opportunity to experiment with a technique known as colour drenching. By painting the walls, woodwork and even the inside of the door and ceiling in the same colour, you create a cocoon-like effect that, surprisingly, doesn’t make the space feel smaller. Instead, it envelops guests in an inviting, luxurious atmosphere that turns a compact space into a cosy and inviting room.

Working with a unified colour palette helps to blur the boundaries of the room, making it feel more expansive and welcoming. Opting for rich, deep hues can add drama and sophistication, while lighter tones can create a calming, airy ambience. Pick a shade that resonates with your personal style, ensuring your guest WC reflects your unique taste and leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Powder-pink guest WC by Optimise Design

Creative freedom

The guest WC is the perfect space to let your design imagination run wild. Even if the rest of your home is more subdued, don’t be afraid to embrace a maximalist approach in this tiny space. Since the room is small, it can handle a big personality without overwhelming you or your guests. Using bold wallpaper can instantly elevate the room; paint your woodwork to match the base colour of the wallpaper to pull the look together and transform the space into an eye-catching masterpiece.

To add a touch of luxe and elevate your guest WC’s ambience, consider installing wall lights or sconces. Not only do they provide soft, flattering light, but they also play a significant role in enhancing the room’s ambience and charm. Complement these statement pieces with an elaborate mirror or a vintage vanity unit that doubles as a stunning centrepiece and functional storage solution.

The key to achieving a successful maximalist design is to strike a balance between bold choices and a unified overall look. Ensure that your guest WC feels both luxurious and welcoming by selecting a cohesive colour palette or theme that ties all your daring design elements together. This way, your space will exude a sense of harmony while still making a memorable impact on guests.

Don’t be afraid of the dark

Contrary to popular belief, going dark with your colour choices can be an excellent approach for guest WCs that lack natural light. Instead of fighting the absence of windows, consider embracing it by creating a cosy, intimate atmosphere with moody hues. Opting for rich, deep shades can impart a sense of warmth and depth to the space, making it feel inviting rather than dim and confined.

Darker shades can evoke feelings of comfort, intimacy and sophistication. For instance, deep blues and greens can create a calming, spa-like atmosphere, while rich burgundies and plums can add a touch of drama and elegance. To enhance the visual interest of a dark-coloured guest WC, incorporate different textures and finishes, such as matt and glossy surfaces or metallic accents. This can prevent the space from feeling flat or one-dimensional.

Use mirrors, glass, or other reflective surfaces to bounce light around the room and create the illusion of more space while still maintaining the moody ambience of the dark colour palette.

Mood lighting

In a guest WC, you have the freedom to prioritise ambient lighting over task lighting, as it’s not typically a space for applying make-up or other day-to-day functions. Make the most of this by choosing atmospheric lighting fixtures that set the perfect tone for relaxation. Soft, warm light can create a soothing ambience, making guests feel at ease as they freshen up. Experiment with dimmer switches to enhance the mood and provide flexibility for various occasions, ensuring your guest WC becomes a serene sanctuary for all who enter.

Timber-panelled guest WC by Optimise Design

Think beyond tiles

When designing a guest WC, you have the freedom to explore a wider range of finishes without worrying as much about moisture damage, as these spaces typically see less frequent use compared to other bathrooms. This opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to experiment with materials and textures that may not be suitable for more humid environments.

Timber panelling, for instance, is an excellent choice for guest WCs. Available in a variety of styles, from traditional beading to tongue and groove, to contemporary ribbed wall panelling, it can instantly add character and warmth to the space. We’ve even used oak floorboards on the walls of a small WC to create a striking, unexpected element that transforms the room into a warm and inviting haven for guests.