Halloween decorating tips: How to bring some spooky touches to your home

While shops around the country may have started stocking Halloween decorations back in the summer – and many even have their Christmas stock out already – for most of us, the time to get seasonally appropriate is only kicking in now.

So, if you find yourself a little short of festive flair, here’s some ideas to get your home in the autumnal mood this October.

Pumpkins everywhere

It’s hard to beat a freshly carved pumpkin on your doorstep, twinkling with night-lights as the darkness falls.

But don’t be afraid to bring them inside. One trend doing the rounds on Instagram is to buy a couple of smaller pumpkins, and then make a hole in them using an apple corer. You then stick in a long, tapered candle, and back fill the hole with some festive foliage. An elegant option for a centrepiece decoration.

If you want a reusable option – and one that’s less tat and more class – there are plenty of options for all budgets.

Head down to your local Penneys for the stylish rattan pumpkins (€4), or if your budget extends to it, Very Ireland have some lovely cable-knitted options, at €34.99 for a set of two. For a kid-friendly pumpkin, look to the soft option from H&M (€14.99). The Danish retailer has recently opened a new home store in Cork, but also has an online option.

Rattan Pumpkin (€4)

Very Home Set of 2 cable-knitted pumpkins, €34.99 at Very.ie

H&M soft pumpkin (€14.99)

You can also bring a bit of autumnal comfort to your sittingroom, with these pumpkin-themed cushions from Meadows and Byrne (€45), or soft white ghost cushions from Penneys (€9).

Meadows and Byrne pumpkin cushion (€45). Photograph: Miki Barlok

Penneys ghost-shaped cushion (€9)

Table style

For your table, this pumpkin runner from The Designed Table (€65) will bring some colour to your kitchen, and you can add some wooden pumpkin napkin holders (€28) from the same brand, or opt for these colourful napkin rings (€4.99) from H&M Home.

The Designed Table pumpkin runner (€65)

The Designed Table napkin ring (€28)

H&M Home napkin rings (€4.99)

To light up your outdoors – without the fire hazard that candles can pose – try a garland, such as this battery-powered one (€15) from Dunnes Stores.

Dunnes Stores garland (€15)

Don’t forget to add some spookiness; Homesense Ireland, TK Maxx’s homeware store, has these ghoulish skull-and-snake candelabras in store for €17.99.

Skull and Snake Candelabra (€17.99)

And for little trick or treaters, there’s this cute ghost-themed basket from H & (€14.99).

H&M Home basket (€14.99)

Finally, if you’re in the mood for Halloween crafts, download the Søstrene Grene app for instructions on how to make meringue ghosts, and crepe-paper pumpkins.