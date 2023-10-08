How you can salvage your old furniture without spending a fortune

Cathy Angelini: `Take your time in the planning and design stages – this will help you to not make costly mistakes or decisions where materials could go to waste.'

Most people are fascinated by the televised transformation of tired, unloved rooms into something new, vibrant and fresh. Indeed, if TV and streaming ratings are anything to go by, it seems that we can’t get enough of home DIY shows.

So viewers will no doubt be eagerly anticipating The Salvage Squad, a new Virgin Media show which starts airing on October 22nd. It sees a host of sustainable interior designers, up-cyclers and trades people transforming forgotten spaces into beautiful rooms, and breathing new life into unwanted items, without spending a fortune.

With a maximum budget of €1,000, the team must undertake the challenge of only using second-hand, free-cycled, salvaged, homemade, upcycled or pre-loved furniture, materials and accessories to create dream spaces in just three days.

Ahead of the programme, we asked the designers for some of their top tips for achieving the dream upcycling project.

Aoife Tobin, Style so Simple

Best DIY hack: “I love bringing new life to second-hand furniture pieces, reupholstering vintage chairs or re-staining hardwood floors, as they have a high design impact at a fraction of the cost of new. I also love stencilling, as it’s such a simple way to transform little areas and add personal style.”

Essential tools: ”A good primer, paint and a good sander.”

How to save money: “I would first advise looking at what they currently have which can be repurposed, then looking at second-hand options as you can find some great quality gems. You will often find well-crafted pieces of furniture which simply need a slight dusting, lick of paint or re-stain.”

Design trends: ”Having lots of natural elements, earthy hues and creating spaces which feel grounded, are said to be big for 2024 – as well as a focus on natural materials like wood, stones and plants which are visually stunning, generating feelings of calm and are good for the environment.”

Cathy Angelini, Flamingo Interior Design

Best DIY hack: “I found a vintage pink bathroom suite on DoneDeal, as looking at second hand options first was a goal of mine throughout the renovation of our home. It adds so much interest and character, and I don’t think I would ever buy a new bathroom suite in the future.”

A bathroom designed by Cathy Angelini of Flamingo Interior Design.

Essential tools: ”I always carry a small tape measure in my handbag, in case I find a vintage or second hand item and need to check the measurements. You never know when you will find the perfect piece, so it’s good to be prepared to purchase straight away.”

How to save money: ”Take your time in the planning and design stages – this will help you to not make costly mistakes or decisions where materials could go to waste. And be open-minded when it comes to existing features and furniture which could be salvaged and used elsewhere in the house.”

Design trends: ”We’re going to see continued use of natural material and finishes in interiors such as bamboo and cork, which create a warm and inviting effect.”

Gwen Kenny, Divine Design, Dublin

DIY hack: “One of my favourite home projects was upcycling an old TV into a unique fish tank, complete with the BBC girl test card on the back. Another standout project involved a massive sideboard and mirror I bought at auction. However, my absolute favourite has to be the cast iron bath turned into a luxurious chaise longue – a true blend of creativity and comfort.2

A chaise longue by Gwen Kenny of Divine Design.

Essential tools: ”Tape measure and imagination – always know your sizes, as you never know where you will find pieces and be able to visualise finished product.”

How to save money: “My top tip is having an open mind, a give-it-a-go attitude, patience and tenacity to find the right piece, and never passing a skip without looking in it, as one person’s rubbish is another person’s treasure.”

Design trends: “We will continue to see biophilic design, which connects people with nature through the use of natural materials, greenery, and natural light. Also, there’s an increasing interest in using sustainable and recycled materials in interior design and sustainable design is also about energy efficiency. I think there will also be a minimalist approach with an emphasis on decluttering and the use of natural colour palettes.”

Natasha Rocca Devine, NRD Interiors

DIY hack: “My favourite DIY hack is renewing or upcycling furniture - such as covering a table top with old pieces of wallpaper and placing glass on top. Also, adding touch ups in paint or paper on the frame or legs of the table. This simple trick restores a piece of furniture which has lost its charm, and gives it a new life with a personal design and purpose.”

Covering a table top with old pieces of wallpaper and placing glass on top can upcycle furniture, says Natasha Rocca Devine of NRD Interiors.

Essential tools: “Measuring tape, level, blade or scissors, glue, paint, brushes and wallpaper bucket, table and brush. Also, a drill, a hammer, plugs and screws are always great to have.”

How to save money: “Learn how to sand, paint and wallpaper – it’s a time-consuming process but so rewarding and a great way to save money.”

Design trends: “Reuse and recycle, creating a hipstoric home, which combines the words hip and historic to buy vintage or antique, upcycle and engage in DIY. Also, use energy-efficient lighting and sustainable finishes such as cork, bio-glass and environmentally friendly materials.”

Peter Irvine, Peter Irvine Design

DIY hack: “My own personal DIY/salvage success would be the kitchen my partner and I built in our own home. We used the cabinet shells of a mass-produced kitchen and reconstructed them with a spacing system to create a Finca style kitchen not native to Irish homes. Instead of finishing it all off with standard doors, we constructed our own doors using salvaged pallet wood- one of the most discarded materials of them all.”

An upcycled kitchen designed by Peter Irvine of Peter Irvine Design. He achieved this look on a budget by using free pallet wood for the doors, paying £180 for his sink, which was a salvaged trough planter, making the dining table from scaffolding boards, paying just £20 for the vintage train station benches, and getting the stone walls, the 100 year old larder cabinet, the kitchen door and side stool from friends and family.

Essential tools: “My essential tool for upcycling is the mental ability to leave an item as it is – as I find beauty in natural decay and untreated materials. But if it needs fixing, I can’t live without a grinder with a sanding disc. It sands in a more re-exaggerated, rustic finish, something I personally like, and once you get the hang of it, it’s a great tool.”

How to save money: “My mindset for shopping sustainably would be to start by thinking from the lowest social standpoint: can I get this for free? If not, then are there any second hand options? From there, I would think: are there any other alternative ways I can get the same or similar outcome using something different? Then, lastly, would I look into purchasing a new or full price non-sustainable option if I really needed it in the design?”

Design trends: “The wave of cold, glamorous greys and monochrome modern boho has gone. People are embracing bold colours this coming year and decor that sparks happiness – but the colours should be directed towards styling, small furniture and artwork, where your home should be grounded in warm earth tones like beige to let those colours sing. This is great news for sustainability fans as it only requires a few new additions to the home - so keep the items you love but give them a more joyous palette.”

Where to shop for low cost interiors

Aoife Tobin: “As a child, I loved browsing in Ushers in Kells, it was so magical seeing all the unique pieces of furniture and decor in one place. I also love The Yard Shop in Belfast and have recently had a little look in Pete’s Antiques in Dublin, which is a must for interior lovers.”

Cathy Angelini: “I love Mother Jones Flea Market on York Street in Cork city. It’s a great spot for antiques, vintage and second hand items, particularly smaller pieces of furniture and unique home decor items.”

Gwen Kenny: “I love auction rooms and have got wonderful art, furniture and collectibles. I also love a good rummage in charity shops.”

Natasha Rocca Devine: “Gaff Interiors ‚as well as South Dublin Auction, which is a Pandora’s box for unique, random and wonderful gems, which would be otherwise thrown out but can bring your home or commercial space to life. Also, NCBI Charity shop on Camden Street, as they have great pieces and accessories to light up any home.”

Peter Irvine: “In the north of Ireland, we have a collective of social economy charity shops called ReStore. Like any other charity shops, they collect donations from the public, but these shops focus specifically on selling furniture, bric-a-brac and household items. I find their prices particularly reasonable and have found many bargains there.”

Get inspired: Designers’ Insta picks

Aoife Tobin: “@Lifeatno.2; @joannemooney_; Casey Finn from @diyplaybook.”

Cathy Angelini: “@midcenturyhome for mid-century design inspiration; @mollys_vintagevibes.shop for projects for my own home; @joannemooney_ has great upcycling fashion and interiors projects and ideas.”

Gwen Kenny: “#DIYHome, #UpcycledDecor, #VintageDecor, #SustainableLiving and #ThriftedFinds.”

Natasha Rocca Devine: 2@shabby.ie; @retwiggdstylist; @thedesignedtable; @gaffinteriorsofficial; @granddesignstv; @rtehomeoftheyear.”

Peter Irvine: “@thornior; @mishkashoe for relatable home hacks; and @banjo.beale for how he salvages vintage items and repurposes them to create beautiful balanced interiors.”