Autumn interiors: Do as the Romans and embrace ornamentation

A bold challenge has emerged to the prevailing popularity of Nordic-style in the form of Roman ornamentation among many of the autumn-winter homeware collections.

This seems to have come from the popularity of Stateside influencers such as Danielle Bernstein, founder of We Wore What, and Athena Calderone, of EyeSwoon, whose minimalist SoHo apartment and Brooklyn brownstone are artfully dotted with (what could be) “antiquities”.

For those of us that do not have the grandiose surroundings of a downtown loft, we suggest popping this classic look with accessories and furniture on a smaller scale. Keep the fittings and surfaces neutral, or lean into the earthy warm tones prevailing this autumn, such as dusky blush, terracotta or burnt sienna brown.

It is also worth noting that contemporary Nordic and classical Roman styles can live in harmony in your home, thanks to the modern take on this ancient aesthetic. There has been a Scandi refinement of the opulence of this Italian style with a more subtle result suitable for the present-day. Think epic-sized stoneware accessories placed on the floor, rich natural materials used as accents, and mounted centrepiece for the wow factor.

The best way to ensure this style works well in your abode is to give each piece space to breath, and enjoy there details in full. The delectable designs of this season are assuring this resolute style is entering a new era and surely will be something we’re coveting for years to come.

Rounded ring marble candle holder

Stone cool

Marble has been having a moment for the last few seasons. While terrazzo is going nowhere, this time around we’re seeing more cream and brown tones in rounded or fluted detailing. Danish trendsetters Broste Copenhagen have several gems in their new collection coming soon to Arnotts/Industry & Co that fit the bill. These include a terrazzo side table (€399), a rounded ring marble candle holder (€62), and a fluted edge brown marble bowl (€64).

Faux marble mirror

Looking glass

Rough edges are also a key finish for the season, giving the look of something that has survived for millenniums. A good example is this elegant faux marble mirror from H&Home (€24.99).

Radvis vase

All that glisters

Metallic accents are here to stay with yellow gold still a firm favourite, but some silver and chrome also sneaking in. The Gradvis vase (€12) from IKEA, is a clever piece with a subtle removable gold lid, that holds a single stem or twig in place.

Go large

Home accessories are taking on a grander scale with large bulbous vases, such as this distressed piece, by Zara Home (from €39.99), reigning as the top buy. Paper and fabric lighting are very popular this season, drawing on time-honoured traditions to offer a soft, ambient glow. This large petal-like shade will create just the right atmosphere to your space, also available at Zara Home (€79.99).

Linen napkin

Soft touch

Another way to use tactile elements to soften hard cool finishes such as ceramics and stone materials is with bouclé and linen finishings on soft furnishings and tableware from Søstrene Grene. These linen napkins (€4.24 each), work perfectly in a darker shade for the winter months.

Gaïa Plant Pot

High hopes

Elevation is another trend we’ve spotted as fruit stands are raised to new heights at Argot Studio. A Paris-based design studio, focused on 3D printing and founded by Eimear Ryan, originally of Newry. Two standout piece from her stunning collection include the eye-catching Wavy Fruit Stand, €160, designed to be the centre of the table during dinner parties and to pay tribute to the French “Art de vivre” and the Gaïa Plant Pot, €60, balancing form and functionality with hints of neo-classicalism in the arched design.