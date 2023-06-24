How to enjoy a spa day — without leaving your own home

With our busy schedules, days spent staring at screens, school runs and the chaos of family life, there is nothing more relaxing than taking a break from our hectic lives to indulge in an hour or two at a spa. But it’s not that easy to find the time to book a slot — or to pay for it.

For an increasing number of people then, the solution comes in the form of their own personal spa at home or in the workplace.

Cora and Jon Phillips can attest to this, as they regularly enjoy a sauna and jacuzzi in the comfort of their own home and say while it may seem excessive, it is hugely beneficial to their physical and mental health.

“One of the reasons why we bought our house five years ago is because there was a sauna installed just off the master bedroom,” says Cora. “I loved the idea of being able to take time out there when work and family life got too busy and we have both used it regularly since we moved in. Then, during lockdown, we decided to upgrade our ensuite bathroom, by removing the bath ware which was already there, and putting in a jacuzzi and power shower. We also created a door from the sauna into our bathroom — so we can have the whole spa experience in our bedroom without having to go into the hallway to get to the sauna.

“It is an indulgence that we know some people might shake their heads at, but although the initial outlay for the upgraded bathroom was expensive [about €12,000 including labour), we both feel it was worth it as we get so much use out of it and are likely to for a long time to come.”

Andrew Treacy is managing director of Versatile Group, which specialises in building products and services. Based in Navan, the company has been designing and supplying bathroom ware for four decades and has seen an increase in demand for spas both at home and in the workplace.

“In the last couple of years we have seen a huge shift in customer preferences and needs,” he says. “And as there is an increase in ‘dwell time’ in the home, people have invested in creating a home sanctuary. Bathroom spas are the definition of luxury in the home and are growing in popularity as homeowners want to enrich their.”

This focus on wellness and hot and cold and Kneipp therapy has meant the bathroom company increasing its offering. It now offers affusion pipes, which replace a normal shower head, to increase laminar flow, which allows the water to completely cover the skin. This can offer the same benefits as cold water bathing and is ideal for carrying out effective arm, leg and facial affusions.

“Here the water temperature and flow can assist with all manner of beneficial refreshing treatments for you and your family,” says Treacy.

The affusion pipe costs about €1,000, which will offer the most basic spa experience, while a steam room or hammam costs roughly €20,000 to supply and install, and takes about a week from start of work to installation.

Another option for a home spa is a sauna which, according to Treacy, helps the body to flush out toxins, regulates tension in the blood vessels and releases endorphins by the brain, reducing insomnia. There are various timber solutions available and while installation takes just one day, it costs about €25,000 to supply and install.

Treacy not only has experience of selling spa products — he also has his own home spa, which, he says, is hugely beneficial.

“I installed a steam area because we had an existing bathroom being underutilised, and wanted to benefit from this,” he says. “I also installed a fusion pipe which has brilliant health benefits, lowering blood pressure and increasing my immune system. I suffer with sinus and have found an exceptional improvement since installing the steam room a year ago. I also find it beneficial for [reducing] muscle pain following a workout.

“Now, both my wife and I avail of it — our affusion pipe and cold showering is used every day and our steam room is used twice a week. We find that there are great health benefits to it — both mental and physical. And it is a great stress reliever with excellent relaxation benefits. Whether it’s dry or humid heat you can flush out toxins and relax your muscles through perspiration. My whole body including the nervous system, skin [and] circulation feels the benefits from the steam experience and it also adds value to the property.”

Dan Boyd was so impressed by the idea of a home spa that he had one installed in one of the Hibernia Real Estate Group workplaces so that the staff could also avail of the benefits.

“We are always looking for new ways to enhance the office experience for those who work in our buildings,” says the head of occupier services with the property group. “To promote exercise and active travel [such as cycling, running, and walking] our office in the Windmill Quarter already had high-quality spa-like locker rooms, so it was simply a matter of converting four of the 16 showering units into steam pods.

“These, along with the other amenities in the building, also help attract people back into the office, which is something organisations have been trying to do since the lockdown was lifted. Finally, the steam pods create a point of difference in our building — as one happy user recently told me, ‘the only thing better than having a spa in the place I work, is bragging to my friends about having a spa in the place I work’.”

Phillips agrees and would encourage anyone, who has the means and opportunity, to consider incorporating some form of spa area into their home.

The Effe waterdream mini pool

“Installing a sauna or steam room is obviously a massive job and we were lucky that the job was started for us, so getting the jacuzzi and shower was a natural next step,” she says. “Before we lived in this house, I didn’t have anything remotely like a spa, but I still ensured that my bathroom had little touches of luxury in it, which would give me that special feeling.

“So if installing new bath ware isn’t an option right now, I would encourage people to go out and buy some gorgeous fluffy towels, some nice candles and their favourite bath oils or products and take time out at least once a week, for a long, luxurious bath — it will make a lot of difference to your stress levels.”